Member of Gardaí in critical condition after road traffic collision

A member of An Garda Síochána is in critical condition in hospital after a road traffic collision.

According to Gardaí, the incident occurred yesterday (Sunday November 13) on the N25 at the Youghal bypass in Co Cork shortly before 7pm.

An unmarked Garda patrol car was assisting a broken down vehicle on the N25 when it was struck by another vehicle, with the Garda removed to Cork University Hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was also brought to Cork University Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí continue to investigate the serious road traffic collision.

The Youghal bypass on the N25 will remain closed until approximately 12 midday today to allow the Garda forensic collision investigation to take place.

Local traffic will be detoured through Youghal town and traffic traveling from Wexford are encouraged to use the N72 Dungarvan to Fermoy Road to go to Cork City.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Youghal bypass N25 from 6.30pm to 7pm on Sunday evening November 13 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.