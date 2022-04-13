Tipperary minors secure a second win as they down Clare

Tipperary 2-13

Clare 0-13



Two wins from two games – Tipperary stay unbeaten at the end of the round-robin section of the Munster minor hurling championship, their two goal victory over Clare at Semple Stadium last week securing their semi-final spot and with it the bonus of a home venue in the semi-final against the runners-up in group two.



A much improved second half showing saw Tipperary stamp their authority on a contest that was reasonably well-balanced in the first half, the sides finishing level at 0-8 each. Two goals in two minutes were decisive early in the second half, scores that put Tipperary firmly in the driving seat, and though they never subsequently “put the game to bed”, they were doing enough to quell the threat of a late Clare surge.



Initially Tipperary looked masterful as they went 3 points clear in 7 minutes but Clare were always threatening but some poor finishing from play and frees hampered them.

However they did enjoy a purple patch from the 8th to the 22nd minutes when they outscored Tipp seven points to two to hit the front,0-7 to 0-5 but a hat-trick of points from Tipp’s Damien Corbett saw the sides go in level at half-time, 0-8 each.



Clare’s levelling point from Cian Neylon in injury time could well have ended in the Tipp net as the Clare man kicked the ball over the bar with the goal at his mercy.



Two Clare points at the start of the second half had the Clare boys in full cry but in the 36th minute they were rocked when Damien Corbett’s line ball was deflected to the Clare net by Paddy McCormack.



Two minutes later Tipp had their second goal, Corbett and Joe Egan doing the spade work for Tom Delaney to apply the finishing touch. Corbett quickly followed with two points to put Tipp 2-11 to 0-10 clear at the start of the last quarter.



Now it was Tipp’s game to lose but there was no sign of any faltering. A brace of Clare points kept Tipp focussed, two Damien Corbett frees in injury time rounding off a fine individual performance by the Gortnahoe-Glengoole lad, and leaving Tipp deserving and comfortable winners.



Next up for James Woodlock’s charges is a home semi-final and with two wins under their belt they have every reason for optimism. The Drom-Inch man was happy with Tipp’s second half display and also with the prospect of a home semi-final next month.

An injury to Chris O Donnell which forced his retirement is a concern but on the positive side Conor Martin, a member of last year’s squad , was back in action.