Nenagh records highest number of Covid cases

The Nenagh Local Electoral Area has seen a greater spread of Covid-19 in the last fortnight in comparison to other parts of the county.
There were 161 new cases in the Nenagh area in the 14 days up until Monday, giving it a 14-day rate of 753 cases per 100,000 people.
No other Local Electoral Area has recorded more than 100 new cases in that timeframe, with Clonmel seeing 96 cases, and Cashel-Tipperary with 94.
Breakdown throughout county:
Nenagh: 161 (new cases) / 753 (cases per 100,000 people)
Cahir: 84 / 571
Newport: 76 / 465
Clonmel: 96 / 395
Cashel-Tipperary: 94 / 343
Carrick-on-Suir: 60 / 309
Thurles: 56 / 289
Roscrea-Templemore: 47 / 283
National rate: 343 cases per 100,000 people.
