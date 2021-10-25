Search

25/10/2021

Mullaney to continue as Tipperary boss for next year

Mullaney to continue as Tipperary boss for next year

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

Bill Mullaney will remain as Tipperary senior camogie manager for the 2022 season after falling just short against Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final last year.

Tipperary camogie have confirmed that Mullaney will be at the helm for a fifth successive season and has been responsible in part for the senior team competing with the likes of Cork, Galway, and Kilkenny in recent years.

In his time as manager, Mullaney and his team have come very close in big matches, and this year, they lost out to Kilkenny in the league semi-final, and Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final but there is a sense that the team has more in them and the continuity will be welcomed in the camp.

The Ballinahinch man has been at the helm since 2018 and has overseen incremental progress with the team becoming a solid top four team, but have yet to make the breakthrough to an All-Ireland final.

Aherlow claim West JBF title in low scoring encounter

Scenes of great joy as Tipperary club captures a first-ever minor hurling title

Durlas Óg dig deep late on claim U17 A County title

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media