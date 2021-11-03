Covid strikes again as Tipp clubs record mixed AIL results

It was a mixed bag in terms of results and outcomes for Tipperary clubs in the All-Ireland League last weekend.
Cashel RFC's Division 2A clash in Spafield against Rainey Old Boys had to be postponed due to Covid-19 concerns in the visiting camp, and after being reported to the IRFU it was decided to cancel the game. As a result, the match was chalked down as a draw.
Also in Division 2A, Nenagh Ormond registered a much needed win over UL Bohemian in New Ormond Park on a score-line of 22-11.
Tries from Peter Coman, Rob Buckley, and Derek Corcoran sent Ormond on their way to a first win of the season.
Meanwhile down south, Clonmel RFC had a chastening day as they suffered a comprehensive 24-0 defeat against Skerries on Saturday afternoon.
WATCH: Try of the year contender as Nenagh Ormond defeat UL Bohs
Nenagh Ormond enjoyed a first win of the season against UL Bohemian last Friday night.
They sealed the win in a 22-11 outing against their Limerick opponents and they were full value for the win, producing some excellent rugby; no more so than Peter Coman's try after some excellent quick hands. Video Below
