Thurles dethrone Kiladangan in a classic semi-final clash

Thurles Sarsfields 1-19

Kiladangan 2-14

Thurles Sarsfields booked their place in a first senior county final since 2017 after edging out an epic battle against last year's champions Kiladangan in Semple Stadium this afternoon.

Paddy Creedon's fifth point of the game late on sealed a fantastic win for Sarsfields in a game that ebbed and flowed throughout as Kiladangan threw everything at their opponents.

Indeed, when Sars were a point up going into injury time thanks to an Aidan McCormack point, both Paul Flynn and Joe Gallagher had chances to equalise for the north men, but uncharacteristically pulled their shots wide.

The outstanding figures of Paudie and Ronan Maher were once again to the fore for Thurles along with top performances from Conor Stakelum, Paul Maher, and Stephen Cahill and Sars will be elated to have won a tight battle; particularly in the last quarter as the game descended into a frantic, physical contest.

The best sight of the day in all of the excitement had to be the return to play of Billy McCarthy who was introduced with five minutes of normal time remaining and ran onto the pitch to a massive ovation from the Sarsfields supporters as he looks to put his bad run of injury luck behind him.

Two first half goals from Kiladangan from Bryan McLoughney and Billy Seymour had the Sars full back line in sixes and sevens, but Sars got their house in order at half-time and can now sit back and await the winners of tomorrow's semi-final between Loughmore Castleiney and Borris-Ileigh.