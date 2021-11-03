Search

03/11/2021

Tipperary driver to test GT3 McLaren at Silverstone Grand Prix circuit

Nicole Drought has already been successful at Northamptonshire track

Nicole Drought

Nicole Drought will also compete in Mondello Park's annual Fiesta six-hour Endurance Race on Sunday

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Four-time Britcar class winner Nicole Drought is set to test a GT3 McLaren at Silverstone this week.

The 25-year-old Roscrea woman, who won her class on the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit in June in the Motus One Hyundai i30 TCR, will take the wheel of the 2021 Britcar Championship winning McLaren, which is also run by her Motus One team at the world famous circuit, on Thursday.

The McLaren is powered by a 3.8 turbocharged V8 engine, producing 600bhp, can accelerate from 0-60 in under three seconds and has a top speed in excess of 200 mph.
Motus One boss Will Powell, who won the championship overall in the car this year, had offered Nicole a test in the car if she won in the team's Hyundai TCR this year. When she crossed the line at Silverstone in June to win the class the team boss was as good as his word, and has organised this test for Nicole.

Nicole Drought says: "I honestly can't wait. I've been lucky to drive many different cars but I have always dreamt of trying a GT3 car. A massive thanks to Will and the Motus One team for this opportunity."

Nicole is back in Ireland immediately after the test to compete in Mondello Park's annual Fiesta six-hour Endurance Race, which takes place on this Sunday November 7.

Tipperary stud included on the Irish Stallion Trail in January

Over 20 stallion farms are set to participate

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media