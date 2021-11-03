Tipperary gardaí launch public appeal following burglary in Dolla
The gardaí in Tipperary have launch an appeal to the public for information following a burglary in Dolla, Nenagh.
The break-in happened at a house at Clonmore, Dolla, last Friday.
The injured party returned to find their home ransacked with cash and tools among the items stolen.
The gardaí in Nenagh are appealing for anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area between 12pm and 9pm to come forward.
