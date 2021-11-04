Nenagh Arts Centre to host Téada with Seamus Begley

Conradh Na Gaeilge -Teada le Seamus Begley
The band "Téada" are renowned for their excellent traditional music.
They have performed at Festivals in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Africa, Mexico and at other Festivals around the world.
Oisín Mac Diarmada started this famous band.
The musicians from the beginning were Oisín himself with fiddle, Paul Finn with accordion, Damien Stenson with flute, Seán McElwain with guitar, Tristan Rosenstock with the bodhrán. Now they are joined by traditional singer Seamus Begley as well as Samantha Harvey on piano and dancing. There will be a great choice to lift your spirits!
Téad, which means “strings”, has appeared at major music festivals and will raise the people of North Tipperary’s spirits on Friday November 12 at 8pm in the Nenagh Arts Centre with their fine selection of music and song.
Vaccination Passports or Recovery Certs will be required to attend this event. Tickets are €12. T: 067 34400
