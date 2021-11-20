Search

20/11/2021

North Tipp claim victory with ease over South Tipp in Miller Shield opener

North Tipp claim victory with ease over South Tipp in Miller Shield opener

Ballinahinch man Davy Gleeson surveys his options under pressure from Joe Gunn of St Mary's.

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

Miller Shield - Round 1

North Tipperary 5-26

South Tipperary 0-24

North Tipperary recorded a comprehensive victory in the opening round of the recently revitalised Miller Shield Divisional hurling tournament this morning in Holycross.

In what was obviously an open and flowing game given the nature of the competition, the North men simply had too much firepower all over the pitch for the South opponents and had pretty much an overall brilliant display.

You couldn't really single out a single North player that underperformed with some heavy scores coming from their forward division, while their back unit were excellent throughout.

For the South, it was tough going for three quarters of the game, having been pretty competitive up until the first half water break, trailing by just a single point at 0-8 to 0-7.

But that was as close as they would get, with Philip Hickey's goal the precursor to an avalanche of North scores which essentially took the game away from South Tipp.

For the North team, it was an impressive display, but the stand out performers came in the shape of Davy Gleeson, Robert Byrne, Alan Tynan, Cian Darcy, Philip Hickey, and Josh McCarthy; although there was no player who didn't put in at least a 7 out of 10 effort here.

Alan Tynan is possibly the most encouraging prospect has he was fantastic in the first half, but a clash with Barry Heffernan just before half-time took both senior panelists out of the game for the second half restart.

Contrastingly, the score line speaks for itself from a South perspective, but they had good performances from the likes of Dylan Walsh, Aaron Dunne, Tom Stakelum, and Sean Kennedy who all picked off some good scores throughout the game.

The next round will take place next weekend with fixtures as of yet unconfirmed. Teams and scorers below.

Moycarkey Coolcroo Athletics Club notes

Juvenile B XC

Jody Sweeney makes local knowledge pay to win Tipperary title

Scorers:

North Tipperary: Billy Seymour (1-7, 0-5f); Davy Gleeson 2-4; Philip Hickey 2-0; Cian Darcy 0-5; Thomas Cleary 0-3; Jerry Kelly, Colin Floyd, Alan Tynan 0-2 each; Brian Hogan 0-1f.

South Tipperary: Dylan Walsh (0-9, 0-5f); Sean Kennedy 0-5; Aaron Dunne 0-4; Tom Stakelum 0-3; Jack Shelly 0-2; Ciaran O'Dwyer 0-1.

Teams

North Tipperary: Brian Hogan (Lorrha); Josh McCarthy (Toomevara), James Quigley (Kiladangan), Andrew Ryan (Toomevara; Liam McCutcheon (Templederry Kenyons), Robert Byrne (Portroe), Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg); Alan Tynan (Roscrea), Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs); Thomas Cleary (Kilruane MacDonaghs), Jerry Kelly (Borris-Ileigh), Philip Hickey (Nenagh Éire Óg); Colin Floyd (Newport), Billy Seymour (Kiladangan), Davy Gleeson (Ballinahinch).

Subs: Darragh Carey (Templederry Kenyons); Robbie Quirke (Toomevara).

South Tipperary: Enda Dunphy (St Mary's); Killian O'Dwyer (Killenaule), Scott Hogan (Carrick Swans), Colin Shelly (Mullinahone); Mikey Whelan (Carrick Davins), Eoin Fennelly (Mullinahone), Billy Murphy (Carrick Swans); Sean Curran (Mullinahone), Ciaran O'Dwyer (Killenaule); Barry Cooney (South Liberties formerly Ballylooby/Castlegrace), Tom Stakelum, Sean Kennedy (St Mary's); Aaron Dunne (Carrick Swans), Jack Shelly (Mullinahone), Dylan Walsh (Ballingarry).

Subs: Tomas Vaughan (Skeheenarinky); Liam Meagher (Killenaule); Joe Gunn (St Mary's); Brian Delahunty (Fethard); Kieran Lonergan (not used, Carrick Swans).

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media