17 Apr 2022

Bishop Fintan Monahan pays tribute to the late Tipperary TD, Michael O'Kennedy

The former government Minister, EU Commissioner and Nenagh native passed away at the weekend

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Apr 2022 12:57 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Bishop of Killaloe, Fintan Monahan has paid tribute to the late Tipperary TD and former government MInister Michael O’Kennedy who pased away at the weekend.

Bishopn Monahan described his sadness upon hearing the news  and extended his heartflet condolences to Mr O'Kennedy's wife Breda and to their children Brian, Orla and Mary.

Bishop Fintan Monahan

"For nearly forty years from his Nenagh base, Michael O’Kennedy served as a public representative of distinction at the highest levels both nationally and internationally. Over his lifetime Michael made a huge and positive contribution on the lives of so many people, and on behalf of the parishioners across the Diocese of Killaloe I wish to acknowledge Michael’s contribution to the common good of society.

"A scholar with a keen legal mind, Michael was an able and talented politician who worked hard to promote the interests of his Tipperary-North constituency, as well as those of the people of Ireland and Europe as an EU Commissioner.

"As a TD and cabinet minister, Michael was a reforming politician who in his work placed a special emphasis on creating employment opportunities, serving the elderly as well as the less well off in our society.

"As we prepare for the Easter Vigil, we take solace in the knowledge that, in the face of death, the Church confidently proclaims that God created each person for eternal life and that Jesus the son of God, by his death and resurrection, has gifted eternal life to humanity. So, even in our loss and grief for Michael, as an Easter people we console ourselves that death is not the end.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam," Bishopn Monahan said.

