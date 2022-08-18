Banbha Quartet to perform at Nenagh Arts Centre on September 21

Nenagh Arts Centre are delighted to present a chamber music concert by The Banbha Quartet on Wednesday 21st September at 8pm.

The Banbha Quartet was founded in 2020 and is made up of four of our most celebrated musicians, Lidia Jewloszewicz-Clarke (violin), Maria Ryan (violin), Robin Panter (viola) and Aoife Burke (cello).

Lidia Jewloszewicz-Clarke began playing the violin at the age of seven at the National Music School in Koszalin, Poland. Lidia has distinguished herself in many national and international competitions and prizes, both as a soloist and a chamber musician.

She has also been awarded a number of scholarships and awards, including the scholarship of the President of the University of Music in Luzern, Switzerland in 2003 and an Artistic Scholarship of the President of Gdańsk for Special Achievements in Music and Culture in 2004.

Award-winning Irish violinist Maria Ryan returned to her native Kilkenny in 2019, after a decade performing in, and touring from, London, UK. She performs as soloist, chamber musician, and orchestral musician.

Maria is also a lecturer in the MTU Cork School of Music. A keen chamber musician, Maria completed a nationwide tour with the recently formed Banbha String Quartet in association with the National String Quartet Foundation in October 2020.

Robin Panter is from Liverpool and studied the viola at the Royal Northern College of Music with Roger Benedict and Scott Dickinson. In 2004, Robin joined the viola section of the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, and while in Glasgow teamed up with a group of musicians to set up a Scottish version of El Sistema, visiting Venezuela and applying its ground-breaking social and community development programme to schools in Raploch, Stirling.

Robin now lives in Ireland where he is a member of the Irish Chamber Orchestra and regularly performs with the RTÉ and Ulster Orchestras, amongst others.

Irish cellist Aoife Burke leads a diverse career as a recitalist, chamber musician, orchestral player, curator and producer.

Selected by The Arts Council as a recipient of a Next Generation Artist Bursary 2020, Aoife is a member of the Opalio Piano Trio and the Banbha String Quartet, supported by the National String Quartet Foundation. An avid chamber musician, Aoife has collaborated with The Vanbrugh, the ConTempo String Quartet, Musici Ireland and the Gavin Bryars, Kirkos, Ficino and Crash Ensembles, and has performed at numerous national and international music festivals.

Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov’s beautiful, meditative ‘Ikon’ and a new work by acclaimed Dublin-based composer Tom Lane lie at the heart of their programme for this, their third tour for the Foundation. The concerts open with a delicate masterpiece by Mozart and end with Mendelssohn’s dramatic, virtuosic E minor quartet.

Tickets to see the Banbha Quartet at Nenagh Arts Centre are available at nenagharts.com or the Nenagh Arts Centre Box Office on 067 34400.