Up-Date: Milk supply and milk contracts not impacted by Arrabawn sale, company says

Arrabawn Co-Op, formely Nenagh Co-Op, has issued a statement to tipperarylive.ie following a meeting of the Board last evening in relation to the sale of its liquid milk book to Aurivo.

The statement says: "Following a Board meeting, the Board of Directors at Arrabawn has decided to accept an offer from Aurivo to purchase Arrabawn’s liquid milk sales book.

"The site in Kilconnell is not included in the sale and Arrabawn is looking at options for alternative use. All sales employees will transfer with the business.

"The deal is subject to due diligence and approval from the Competition Authority. Subject to the sale going ahead, it is anticipated that processing at the plant will continue until summer 2023.

"Milk supply and upcoming liquid milk contracts will not be impacted by this decision. Arrabawn’s priority is to support all employees and suppliers during the transition.

It is believed that the sale will not impact the Nenagh Arrabawn plant in any way.