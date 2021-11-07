Search

Simple sign needed for school on very busy Laois Offaly road

Clonaghdoo National School to receive new road sign

Hannah Cahill

hannah.cahill@leinsterexpress.ie

A simple sign is needed to improve safety at a school just off the busy N80 near Mountmellick, Laois County Council has been told.

Cllr Paddy Bracken, Fianna Fáil, made the plea at the latest Borris in Ossory/ Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

He tabled the motion calling on the council to erect a school sign indicating Clonaghadoo National School at the junction for Geashill on the N80, Mountmellick”.

Mr James Dunne, Assistant Engineer for the council, replied that local authority staff would meet the Cllr Bracken on site to
view the current status of road signs at this junction.

Cllr Bracken welcomed the reply. 

"All we are looking for is a simple sign, there is one down the far end but we need to have one at the junction."

The motion was seconded by Cllr Seamus Bracken.

Clonaghdoo National School.

