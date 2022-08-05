Premier League returns this weekend! Here's all the opening fixtures live on TV

The Premier League returns for the 2022-23 campaign today and clubs will be looking to get off to a positive start on the opening weekend. TV Fixtures (August 5-7)
There are plenty of fixtures live on television for footy fans to indulge in over the forthcoming three days!
Premier League matches live on TV this weekend (August 5-7):
FRIDAY, AUGUST 5
Arsenal and Crystal Palace kick-off the new Premier League season tonight (Friday) at Selhurst Park.
Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 8pm
SATURDAY, AUGUST 6
Last year's runners up, Liverpool, begin their Premier League campaign away to Fulham in Saturday's early fixture at Craven Cottage.
Watch the game live on: BT Sport at 12.30pm
Leeds and Wolves will contest Saturday's afternoon game at Elland Road.
Watch the game live on: Premier Sports at 3pm
Frank Lampard's Everton outfit and Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side meet at Goodison Park in the evening game on Saturday.
Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 5.30pm
SUNDAY, AUGUST 7
Manchester United get their Premier League season underway against Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 2pm
Champions Manchester City take on West Ham at the London Stadium to start their Premier League title defence.
Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 4.30pm
