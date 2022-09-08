Graham Potter confirmed as new Chelsea manager

Brighton manager Graham Potter has been confirmed as the new Chelsea head coach following the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday.

Chelsea Football Club is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new Head Coach! — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 8, 2022

Potter has signed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge and the 47-year-old expressed his delight in becoming the new Blues boss.

"I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC, this fantastic football club," Potter said.

"I am very excited to partner with Chelsea’s new ownership group and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of."

He added: "I would also like to place my sincere thanks to Brighton & Hove Albion for allowing me this opportunity."

Chelsea chairman, Todd Boehly, stated: "We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea. He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the club.

"Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, he has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch which will make Chelsea a more successful club.

"He has had a major impact at his previous clubs and we look forward to his positive impact at Chelsea. We look forward to supporting him, his coaching team and the squad in realising their full potential in the coming months and years."

Potter will take charge of the team immediately.