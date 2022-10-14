Search

14 Oct 2022

Premier League Guide: Here's all the fixtures live on TV this weekend (October 14 - 16)

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

14 Oct 2022 1:03 PM

Premier League action continues this weekend! Check out some of the fixtures live on television over the next three days below!

Premier League fixtures live on TV this weekend (October 14-16):

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

Brentford and Brighton begin this week's Premier League fixture list.

Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 8pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15

Leicester take on Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium to start your Saturday TV schedule.

Watch the game live on: BT Sport at 12.30pm

In the afternoon game, Wolves welcome Nottingham Forest to Molineux.

Watch the game live on: Premier Sport at 3pm

Saturday's action concludes with the meeting of Spurs and Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 5.30pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16

Aston Villa and Chelsea contest Sunday's opening fixture at Villa Park.

Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 2pm

All eyes will be on Sunday's late game when Liverpool host Man City at Anfield.

Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 4.30pm

