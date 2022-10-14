Premier League Guide: Here's all the fixtures live on TV this weekend (October 14 - 16)
Premier League action continues this weekend! Check out some of the fixtures live on television over the next three days below!
Premier League fixtures live on TV this weekend (October 14-16):
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14
Brentford and Brighton begin this week's Premier League fixture list.
Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 8pm
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15
Leicester take on Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium to start your Saturday TV schedule.
Watch the game live on: BT Sport at 12.30pm
In the afternoon game, Wolves welcome Nottingham Forest to Molineux.
Watch the game live on: Premier Sport at 3pm
Saturday's action concludes with the meeting of Spurs and Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 5.30pm
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16
Aston Villa and Chelsea contest Sunday's opening fixture at Villa Park.
Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 2pm
All eyes will be on Sunday's late game when Liverpool host Man City at Anfield.
Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 4.30pm
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.