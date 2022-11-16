Arsenal and Norway captain set to start against Ireland at Aviva Stadium

Arsenal and Norway captain Martin Ødegaard.
Norway manager Stale Solbakken has confirmed that Arsenal skipper and current Gunners' top goalscorer Martin Ødegaard will start this Thursday's friendly encounter against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.
The Norwegians will be without Manchester City star Erling Haaland for the Dublin fixture as the 22-year-old is still making a return to full fitness following an ankle injury.
This will be Ireland's first of two friendlies this week. The Boys in Green travel to the central Mediterranean this Sunday to take on Malta in their second fixture.
Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has named his squad for the two matches:
SQUAD ANNOUNCED | Norway & Malta @OfficialBHAFC striker Evan Ferguson receives his first senior call-up as well as Will Smallbone— FAIreland ⚽️ (@FAIreland) November 10, 2022
Five players return to the squad including @dundeeunitedfc midfielder Jamie McGrath ⤵️
17/11 |
20/11 |
* Bristol City's Mark Sykes has since been called up to the squad in replace of Scott Hogan and Will Keane who have been ruled out due to injuries.
Tomorrow's friendly against Norway kicks off at 7.45pm in the Aviva Stadium.
