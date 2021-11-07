View: Tipperary Georgian house and lands outside Nenagh on the market for €1.38m

Though in need of full restoration, one of the finest Georgian houses on the outskirts of any Tipperary town has come on the market.

Riverston House, Dublin Road, Nenagh, is just a few minutes' stroll from the town centre and will go to auction this month through joint selling agents Sherry FitzGerald Talbot, Nenagh, and Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes.

The house, which stands at 820 sq.m (8,826 sq.ft), comes with nearly 250 years of history, having been built in 1775.

Leets, one of the first 19th century Irish directories to appear in print, records Riverstown, Nenagh, as the home of Wills Crofts.

In 1806 John Bennett of Cork city married the only daughter of Wills Crofts of Riverston, County Tipperary (Freeman’s Journal, June 12, 1806).

In 1837 John Bennett was the proprietor of Riverston.

At the time of Griffith’s Valuation John Bennett held the property from the representatives of Peter Holmes and the house was valued at £55 and the nearby mill at £54.

It was the home of a member of the Poe family in the 1870’s.

The Hodgins family have owned the the property since the 1930s.

The house is in need of full restoration, and is a three-story residence with good accommodation

The ground floor has a large reception hall with the formal rooms that include drawing room, sitting room, library/office and dining room to the front of the residence.

To the rear of the house are the kitchens, utility rooms and storage rooms.

On the first floor there are five bedrooms with the third floor having a further two bedrooms, storage space with bathroom facilities also located on both floors.

There is also a self-contained apartment with its own access attached to the property that includes, kitchen, living space and one bedroom with bathroom.

Riverston House is set on approximately 17.8 Hectares (44 acres) of good pasture lands that is suitable for excellent grazing. The lands have mature boundaries throughout with a central road giving easy access to each paddock. The farmyard has a number of farm buildings to the rear of the residence including coach house.

There are approximately 3.4 hectares (8.5 acres) of lands to the west of the residence that are zoned New Residential Low Density P1 in the Nenagh Town & Environs Development Plan 2013-2019 zoning map (February 2013) with a further approximately 2.5 hectares (6.4 acres) of lands located to the northwest of the residence zoned New Residential P2 in the Nenagh Town & Environs Development Plan 2013-2019 zoning map (February 2013).

Riverston House is just a few minutes' stroll to Nenagh town centre and has easy access to the M7 motorway for Dublin or Limerick. It is approximately 50 minutes from Shannon Airport and is under two hours from Dublin Airport. Nenagh is served by rail and regular bus services.

Lough Derg, home of Lough Derg Yacht Club established in 1835, is 10km away where there is sailing, boating and fishing. Nenagh Golf Club is within 8km.

The house will be sold through an online auction on Thursday, July 29.

For further details, contact Sherry FitzGerald Talbot on 067-31496 or Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes on 01-2376308 or email info@sftalbot.ie