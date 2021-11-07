Search

07/11/2021

Cllr Morris raises questions for Tipperary County Council around property tax

Cllr Morris raises questions for Tipperary County Council around property tax

Cllr Morris raises questions for Tipperary County Council around property tax

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary County Council has been called upon by a Nenagh councillor to answer a number of questions surrounding the Local Property Tax.

Independent Cllr Seamus Morris, who voted for the new Local Property Tax rate last Friday, has said in a statement that in 2014 a procedure was put in place whereby counties that required additional funding from the equalisation fund to bring counties back to their previous funding levels before 2014.

He would now like to know how does Tipperary county council apply for this funding.

He has also asked the council to outline to him what the procedure was for applying for it.

The Nenagh-based councillor also wants to know what basis was used to calculate previous funding levels.

He is further asking the council to supply him with how much has been applied for each year since the equalisation fund was set up, and how much money had been granted each year since 2014.

Cllr Morris is also asking the council to inform him if there had been a shortfall on what had been requested each year since 2014, and if there had been a shortfall what was the explanation for the shortfall.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media