Search

05 Feb 2022

Funding to tackle vacant housing in Tipperary is very welcome

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Funding to tackle vacant housing in Tipperary is very welcome

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

05 Feb 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Government is also planning to bring in a new Vacant Property Tax

A 20% increase in funding for the Vacant Homes Officer (VHO) in Tipperary County Council will ensure greater action is taken on tackling vacant houses across Tipperary to transform them into new homes, Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn has said.


Since 2018, the Department of Housing has provided funding to each local authority of €50,000 per annum to support the work of a Vacant Homes Office including the funding of posts of VHOs. Given the enhanced focus on tackling vacancy in the housing stock, the funding for VHOs will increase by 20% to €60,000.


Senator Garret Ahearn said, “While all local authorities already have VHOs in place, they are mostly part-time roles and this 20% increase in funding will ensure the role is transitioned to a full-time position so that we can see real results in repurposing idle and empty houses across Tipperary.


“Seeing buildings and homes lying vacant in our communities across Tipperary goes against the grain when we know there are so many young people, families and individuals in need of affordable and quality housing. Supply is a massive challenge, which is why I believe that returning Tipperary’s vacant properties to the market is so important.


Senator Garret Ahearn

“Housing For All has given an enhanced commitment to recognising the opportunity within vacant homes by increasing funding, and the Government recently announced the decision to allow vacant and derelict properties to be turned into homes without the requirement for planning permission.


“This announcement of the increase in funding and expansion of the role of the VHO from Minister Peter Burke is proof of the Government’s commitment to repurposing vacant homes and idle buildings.


“Tapping into our existing vacant home potential offers a huge opportunity to bolster the housing stock across Tipperary and ultimately to turn empty houses into new homes,” concluded Senator Garret Ahearn

Speaking on the announcement, Minister Peter Burke said, “Our Local Authorities are best placed to identify vacant and derelict properties within their jurisdiction, and we have asked for these Local Authority-based positions to be in place by the end of Q2 of this year. The Vacant Homes Officers will be tasked with completing a new programme for Compulsory Purchase (CPO) of vacant housing for resale on the open market for residential purposes.


“The Government are also planning to bring in a new Vacant Property Tax, and we are currently awaiting data from Revenue which will highlight the number and location of vacant homes, as well as the reasons for this vacancy as of November 1st, 2021. This information will be assessed with other sources to inform the optimum design of a Vacant Property Tax”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media