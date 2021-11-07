Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 1

Terry Fraher

St. Francis Court, King Street, Clonmel, Tipperary

Terry Fraher, St. Francis Court, King St. Clonmel Co. Tipperary, 28th October 2021 peacefully at his residence (Predeceased by his son Terry Jnr. and daughter Jackie). Sadly missed by his wife Eileen, daughters Sharon, Joan, Deirdre and Demelza, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Terry Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Terry’s Funeral will arrive at S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church on Monday at 12.50pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Donal Treacy

Ballintemple, Cloughjordan, Tipperary / Offaly

Donal Treacy, Ballintemple, Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary, October 29th 2021, suddenly, at home, predeceased by his father Bill. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Marian, daughter Marcella, son Brian, his mother Mary, brother Tom, his adored grandchildren Shannon and Lexi, Brian's partner Sharon, sister-in-law Eileen, nephew Robert, niece Bernadette, relatives, best friend Mike, former work colleagues and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Paddy Lonergan

The Square, Fethard, Tipperary

Paddy Lonergan, former proprietor of Lonergan's Bar, The Square, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, passed away on Friday October 29th 2021, after being cared for by the dedicated staff of Melview Nursing Home and University Hospital, Clonmel. Pre deceased by his sister Monica. Paddy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, his daughter Kim, sons Mark and Gary, brother William, sister Joy, daughters in law Ann Marie and Aisling, grandchildren Kian, Taig, Shane and Muireann, brother in law, relatives and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Paddy's Funeral Mass will take place in the Augustinian Abbey Church, Fethard, on Monday, November 1st at 12 noon, followed by burial in the Holy Trinity Church of Ireland Cemetery ,Fethard, immediately after Mass. The Funeral Mass can be watched online at https://augustinians.ie/fethard-augustinians-co-tipperary/.Messages of support and condolences for the family can be left on the Condolence page of RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Parkinsons Association of Ireland. Family home strictly private at this sad time.

Phyllis Kennedy

Lisagadda, Lorrha, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully, in the loving care of the matron and staff of Ferbane Care Centre and St Kieran’s Nursing Home, Rathcabbin. Predeceased by her sisters and brothers. Deeply regretted by her sisters Betty and Kathy, nieces nephews cousins relatives neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Removal from Sullivan’s funeral home, Main Street, Borrisokane, on Monday afternoon at 1:15 pm to St Ruadhan’s Church, Lorrha, (via Lisagadda) for funeral Mass at 2 pm burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Ferbane Care Center. Please adhere to current guidelines in regard to social distancing, face masks and handshaking. The family would like to thank you for your cooperation.

MARY GLEESON (née O'BRIEN)

Tiermoyle Latteragh, Nenagh, Tipperary / Toomevara, Tipperary

Late of Clash, Toomevara. Pre-deceased by her her husband Terry, son John and sister Peg Hogan. Deeply regretted by her daughter Jean Ryan, (New Inn) sons Jim and William, son in law Phil, daughters in law Mary (O’Farrell) and Maeve, sister Eileen Quigley, brother Mick, grandchildren, Vivienne and Lauren Gleeson and their mother Noeline, Paraic, Eoghan, Philip and Terry Ryan, Terry Gleeson, Stephen, Sarah and Anna Gleeson, great-grandson John Gleeson, sister in law Joan, brother in law Denis, nieces, nephews, carers, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Silver Street, Nenagh, on Monday November 1st from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday (All Souls Day) at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry followed by burial in the new Cemetery, Templederry. Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding social distancing, face coverings and no handshaking.

For Mary ‘the winter is past, the rain is over and gone, the flowers appear on the earth.’ (Song of Soloman)

Joe Davis

Killeigh, Cahir, Tipperary

Joe, predeceased by his wife Mary, sisters Joan and Nancy, brother Michael and granddaughter Gráinne, passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his loving children Maria, John, Cathy and Jody, brothers Fr. Tom, Fr. Noel, Francis and Nicholas, sister Philomena, sons in law Colm and John, daughters in law Rose and Liz, sister in law Nora, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing for family and close friends at Costigan's Funeral Home Cahir on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Joe's funeral cortége will leave his home at Killeigh on Monday morning at 11:30am, arriving to St. Mary's church Cahir for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen. Joe's funeral mass will be livestreamed on the following link; Joe Davis RIP

May He Rest In Peace.

Please adhere to all current government advice with regards to Covid19. Thank you for your understanding and this difficult time.

ELIZABETH (LIZZIE) CREAMER (née CARMODY)

Ballycarrido, Newtown, Nenagh, Tipperary / Newport, Tipperary

Late of Toor, Newport. Peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jimmy, son Michael, daughter Peggy, sisters Peg & Bridie and brothers Pat & Rodge. Lizzie will be sadly missed by her loving family Breda, Seamus, Lilly, Mary, Rodge, Johnny, Paudie, Caroline, Pauline & Una, grandchildren & great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Lizzie Rest In Peace

Reposing at her son Seamus Creamer's home, No.6 Ballycarrido (E45 RV 04) this Sunday from 2 o'c to 6 o'c. Her remains will to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Portroe for Funeral Mass on Monday, Nov 1st, at 1 o'c,, followed by burial in church grounds, Please observe current guidelines regarding social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the live stream service www.youtube.com/c/ portroeburgessyoughalparishes. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to https://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/. House Private on Monday Morning Please.

Sandy COLVILLE

Clonbonane, Cashel, Tipperary

Colville, Clonbonane, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, October 29th 2021, unexpectedly at home. Sandy, beloved son of the late Chris and Nora, brother of the late Pat and Celine and uncle of the late David. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Babe, daughters Hannah, Nora and Katherine, sons-in-law, grandchildren Rachael, Michael, Alex, Lucy, Mark, Michael and Ned, brothers Tony, Chris, Noel and John, sisters Margaret Burchill and Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home this Sunday evening from 7pm to 9pm for family and friends. Requiem Mass on Monday in the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla at 12 noon and can be viewed on https://funeralslive.ie/sandy-colville/ followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Sr. Genevieve (Margaret) Butler

Nenagh, Tipperary / Knock, Mayo

Sr. Genevieve (Margaret) Butler, Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary Convent, Chigwell, U.K., and formerly of Foilnamuck, Dolla, Nenagh, October 29th 2021, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of the Mayo Hospice, predeceased by her parents John and Winifred Butler, sisters Nora and Kathleen, brothers Brendan, Phil, Tom, Eamon and Reuben. Sadly missed by her sisters Sr. Imelda (Lil) and Maureen (Quigley), brother Jimmy, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, her Religious Sisters, The Congregation of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Monday to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock followed by burial in Kilboy Cemetery, Dolla, with adherence to social distancing, face covering and no hand shaking. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c25K58K_Xdc

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Sean Maher

Garryduff, Dromineer, Nenagh, Tipperary / Toomevara, Tipperary

Sean Maher, Garryduff, Dromineer, Nenagh and formerly of Barnagrotty, Toomevara, October 30th 2021, suddenly, in the wonderful care of the staff at University Hospital Limerick, predeceased by his son Bernard, brothers Liam and Tony, sisters Eileen, Noreen and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, son John, daughters Theresa (Ruddy) and Geraldine, son-in-law Danny, his adored grandchildren Katelyn, Daniel, Conor, Noah, Hannah and Emily, brothers Dinny, Mike and Hugh, sisters Gretta, Annie, Kathleen, and Una, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, wonderful neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing on Monday at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5pm until 7.30pm. Removal from his home on Tuesday at 11.30am, to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Carrig, Ballycommon (E45 C568), for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery, Ballycommon, with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service https://youtube.com/channel/UCPPFPlr7vpmqcoQc-C8_-Lw

Dieter Klein

Killballyboy, Clogheen, Tipperary

Dieter Klein (Killballyboy, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary) October 30th 2021. Sadly missed and deeply loved by his wife Tess, his children Patrick, David, Garry, Kyela, Nicole, Keven and Jayson, his sisters Hannalore, Christal and Margaret. Mother of Patrick and David, his grandchildren, extended family and friends.

R.I.P.

Dieter will repose in St Theresa's Hospital Clogheen on Monday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral mass on Tuesday at 11 o' clock in St Mary's Church Clogheen and can be viewed live via the Clogheen livestream service St. Mary's Church, Clogheen, Cahir, Co Tipperary - Clogheen Market, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary, Ireland (churchservices.tv)followed by cremation at the Island Crematorium Cork ar 2pm which can be viewed at Services | The Island Crematorium Cork.

House strictly private, please.

Michael (Mick) D'Arcy

St. Joseph's Road, Portumna, Galway / Lorrha, Tipperary

Michael (Mick) D’Arcy

St. Joseph’s Road,

Portumna,

Co. Galway.

(Formerly of Lorrha, Co. Tipperary).





Michael passed away, peacefully, in the care of the Holy Family Nursing Home, Killimor, on Saturday, October 30th, 2021.



Predeceased by his wife Sheila, son Desi, brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted by his sole surviving brother Pat, his children Fiona, Shelagh, Lesley, Sharon, Ronan and Conor, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.





Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor, on Tuesday 2nd November, from 5:00-6:30pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Portumna, on Wednesday, 3rd November, at 11am and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest with his beloved wife Sheila.



Michael’s family would like to express their sincere thanks to their extended families and friends, especially the staff of the Holy Family nursing home for their unwavering care, kindness, support and sympathy at this sad time.



May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.



Those wishing to pay their respects to the family are advised that this is a WALK THROUGH repose and to please refrain from handshaking or hugging in keeping with NPHET guidelines and ensuring face coverings are worn in the current Covid pandemic.