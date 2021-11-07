Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 2

Paul TULETT

Mocklershill Stables, Fethard Road, Cashel, Tipperary

Tulett, Mocklershill Stables, Fethard Road, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. October 30th 2021, unexpectedly at home. Paul (Cashel Recycling Center), deeply regretted by his sisters Michelle and Emma, brother Robert, nephews, nieces, relatives, his many good friends and his loyal companions Bluebell and Destiny.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence this Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from his residence on Friday at 12.00 noon to Mount Jerome Crematorium for Cremation at 2.30pm

Thomas (Tommy) Quinn

Coolmine, Dublin / Clonoulty, Tipperary

Quinn (Coolmine Boulevard, Dublin 15 and formerly of Clonoulty, Co. Tipperary) October 31st, 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at the Hermitage Clinic, surrounded by his family, Thomas (Tommy), beloved husband of Margaret and dear father of Geraldine, Peter, Caroline and Shauna. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Kate, James, Emily, Anna and Freya, sisters Pauline, Peggy, Betty, Anna and Josephine, brother Joe, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Clonsilla on Tuesday evening 2nd November) from 6pm until 8pm. Removal to the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Laurel Lodge on Wednesday Morning (3rd November) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. You may follow the Mass by clicking this LINK. Funeral afterwards to Glasnevin Cemetery. Please continue to wear facemasks, use hand sanitizer and adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times.

No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Monsignor William Oliver O'Neill

Lower Ballykiveen, Monard, Tipperary

O’Neill, Monsignor William Oliver (Lower Ballykiveen, Monard, Co. Tipperary and The Diocese of Savannah, Georgia, USA) October 29th 2021, peacefully in the wonderful care of the Staff at Mallow General Hospital. Predeceased by his parents John and Bridget, brothers PJ, Michael and Owen Roe. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Nuala (McGrath), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, grandnephews, grandniece, Bishop Stephen Parkes, Bishop Kevin Boland, priests and parishioners of the Diocese of Savannah, cousins and his many friends both in Ireland and USA.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Friday evening (5th November) from 6 o’clock until 7.30 o’clock. Requiem Mass in St. Nicholas’ Church Solohead, Saturday at 11.30 o’clock and burial afterwards in the church grounds. Requiem Mass will be streamed live (link to follow).

Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19.

James O'Mara

Amagansett, New York and Lisronagh, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) O'Mara, Amagansett, New York, USA and late of Lisronagh, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, on October 28th 2021. Pre-deceased by his wife Lucy and brother Pat. Sadly missed by his daughter Justine O'Mara Limonius, son in law Dennis Limonius, granddaughters Lily and Lucia Limonius, sisters Eileen Felice of Wethersfield, Connecticut, USA and Sally Somers of Clonmel, and nephews and nieces.

May He Rest in Peace

Jimmy's Funeral Mass and burial will take place in Long Island, New York.

Tom O'Grady

Mullinoly, Mullinahone, Tipperary

O'Grady, Mullinoly, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, suddenly at his residence, November 1st 2021.

Tom, deeply regretted by his loving wife Stasia; sons: Colin, Alan and Michael; daughters in law: Geraldine, Susan and Rose; grandchildren: Alexander, Ryan, Alice, Nancy , Liam and Joe; Sister: Margaret, nieces and nephews, brothers in law: Willie, Jim, Noel, Jim, Martin, Seamus; sisters in law: Brigid, Kathleen, Chris, Bernadette, Noreen, Theresa and Kathleen; relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

House Strictly Private Please

Funeral Arrangements Later

Michael (Mick) Mullins

Poulakerry, Kilsheelan, Tipperary

Peacefully, at Tipperary University Hospital. Michael (Mick), sadly missed by his loving wife Katherine, daughter Geraldine, sons Robert, Michael Jnr, Declan and Trevor, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family and his many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 7 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Mary's Church, Gambonsfield, arriving at 11.45 o'clock for requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by interment in the old cemetery Kilsheelan.

Nancy Mc Paul (née Ryan)

Tullybeg, Ramelton, Donegal / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Mc Paul, Née Ryan (Simon), Hannah (Nancy), Tullybeg, Ramelton and formerly Tipperary Town on October 31st, 2021, in Ramelton Community Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Bernard. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Terry and John, daughter Kay, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Anne and Janet, grandchildren Natalie, Anna, Daniel, Liam, James and John, brothers Joseph, Jimmy, Denis and Eddie, sisters Kitty and Mary, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Remains will arrive at St Peter’s Church, Milford on Tuesday, November 2nd at 4pm for rosary and to repose overnight. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, November 3rd, at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Tully Cemetery. Funeral Mass and rosary can be viewed on Church Services TV St Peter’s Church Milford on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/milford

Noel Kenny

Courthouse Drive, Grange, Sligo / Nenagh, Tipperary

Formerly of Knockalton, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

Suddenly, at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Noel, predeceased by his baby Lee, father Paddy and sister Noreen. Loving partner of Mary Cooney and dear father of Tara, Andie, Aaron and Seán. He will be sadly missed by his partner, daughters, sons, mother Esther (Nenagh), siblings Brian (Nenagh) and Mary (Galway), Tara’s partner Gavin, brother-in-law Conor Lynch, sister-in-law Libby, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at The Foley and McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo on Thursday evening from 6:00pm with a Celebration of his life taking place at 7:30pm. Funeral cortege will leave the funeral home on Friday at 11:45am to arrive at Shannon Crematorium for cremation service at 3:00pm.

You can stream Noel’s Celebration of Life on Thursday evening by following this link - https://www.facebook.com/North-West-Community-Broadcasting-101466661979852/

You can stream Noel’s Cremation Service on Friday by following this link - https://shannoncrematorium.com/content/26-live-streaming

House private please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to St. Vincent de Paul care of The Foley and McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo.

Sean M Hogan

Munlusk Road, Aglish, Roscrea, Tipperary

Sean passed away peacefully at his home on the 1st of November after a short illness. Predeceased by his first wife Ciss, his parents Michael and Marcella, his sister Nance, nephew Edward and his stepson Tadgh. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Teresa, stepsons John and Edward, his step daughter Mary, brother-in-law Brendan, his niece Marcella, all of his grandchildren and his great granddaughter Zara.

Rest In Peace

Reposing In Sullivans funeral home, Main Street, Borrisokane on Tuesday evening the 2nd of November from 5-7pm. Funeral Mass in Aglish on Wednesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aglish cemetery . House private on Wednesday.

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the North Tipperary Hospice. Please adhere to current covid regulations, wearing of masks and no handshaking please.

Billy Flynn

Old Youghal Road, Cork City, Cork / Tipperary

FLYNN (Cork and Tipperary): On November 1st 2021, unexpectedly, BILLY, Old Youghal Road (Ex. Collins Barracks), dearly loved partner of Peg and much loved father of Michael, Catherine, Marie and Billy (Jnr).

Sadly, missed by his loving partner and family, daughter-in-law Susan, devastated sisters Biddy and Dolly, relatives, friends and colleagues.

Reposing in the Coburg Street, Funeral Home of Jerh. O’ Connor Ltd. on Thursday (November 4th) from 3pm to 4pm.

Requiem Mass at 2pm on Friday (November 5th) in St. Michael’s Garrison Church, Collins Barracks.

Funeral afterwards to the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy.

Please leave your personal message for Billy’s family through www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie

(All those attending funeral services are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines)

“May he rest in peace”

Dr. William Courtney

Dromineer, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Dr. William Courtney, Dromineer, Tipperary. Dr. Courtney, Professor of Psychiatry at the University of British Columbia, died peacefully at home. He is lovingly remembered by his children Antonia, William and Louise, and by their mother Patricia. Sadly missed by his brother Louis and sisters Kathleen and Mary, as well as all his siblings’ families. Predeceased by his parents Aloysius and Elizabeth, and his siblings Eileen, Jim and Michael. His family are thankful to those in the Dromineer community who cared for him so generously in his later years.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace

Remains arriving at St. Mary's Church, Carrig, Ballycommon (E45 C568), this Wednesday for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Dromineer Graveyard, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Baiba Birina

Castle Apartment, Church View, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Baiba Birina, Castle Apartment, Church View Nenagh and Ikskile, Latvia and A.B.P. Nenagh. November 1st 2021 peacefully in the loving care of Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Liva, sons Henry & Bruno, mother Biruta, sister Diana, grandchildren Nora & Gustav & Kolbrum Emilia, relatives and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Tuesday evening from 6’oc to 7’oc . Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. on Wednesday followed by cremation at the Island Crematorium, Cork, with adherence to social distancing, face covering and no handshaking.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie.

Christopher Birchall

Mineview House, Commons Road, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary / Maynooth, Kildare

Christopher Birchall, Mineview House, Commons Road, Ballingarry, Thurles, Co. Tipperary & formerly Maynooth, Co. Kildare, 31st October 2021. Deeply regretted by his wife Marie, sons Damien & Declan, daughter Tanya, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later