Deep sadness at passing of Tipperary priest who devoted much of his life in America

A Sologhead and Tipperary man through and through Monsignor William Oliver O'Neill who died recently.
SYMPATHY
It is with deep sadness this week we learn of the passing of Monsignor William Oliver O’Neill, RIP, of the Diocese of Savannah, Georgia, USA, who passed away last Friday October 29, 2021, while on a visit home to Ireland.
A Sologhead and Tipperary man through and through Monsignor William Oliver who had two books published recently on stories from Ireland and America spent a lifetime in the priesthood and at this time we sympathise with his sister, family, relatives, his many friends and the parishioners of Sologhead and in the Diocese of Savannah.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.
The late Monsignor William Oliver O'Neill in front of his church in Savannah, Georgia, USA (Pic by kind permission of the Diocese).
At Nenagh Éire Óg timber and turf auction last Saturday are auctioneers William Talbot and Michael Gilmartin with club officers and members of the organising committee
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.