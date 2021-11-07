Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 3

Kathleen MORRISSEY (née Davy)

Rosegreen, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary

Rosegreen, Cashel and formerly of Kickham Street, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. November 1st 2021, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Kathleen, beloved wife of the late John. Deeply regretted by her loving family Sean, Marie and David, son-in-law Eamon, daughters-in-law Edel and Doireann, grandchildren Catherine, Jack, Robert, Erin and Will, sister Eileen, brothers P.J. and Joe, brother and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Wednesday evening from 5.30 to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday in the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Rosegreen at 11am and can be viewed on https://funeralslive.ie/kathleen-morrissey/ followed by burial in Rosegreen Cemetery.

James (Jim) Larkin

Clonmacken, Limerick / Rathcabbin, Tipperary

Larkin, James (Jim) 31st October, 2021 late of Clonmacken, Limerick and formerly Rathcabbin, Co. Tipperary peacefully in U.H.L., following the kind care of the staff of Ennis Road Care Facility.



Much loved husband of Christine. Predeceased by his brothers John Joe and Stephen and his sisters Mary and Annie.



Sadly missed by his loving daughters Erin, Kathy, Tina, Patty and Michelle, his brothers Frank and Kieran, his sons-in-law,

daughters partners, his grandchildren, his great grandchildren, relatives and friends.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís



Funeral Mass Friday (November 5th) at 12pm in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.



Requiem Mass will be live streamed here



Please observe government guidelines regarding Covid 19.



Letters of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Ann Caton (née Ely)

Cooleeney, Moyne / Stannix Home / Childers Park, Thurles, Tipperary / Moyne, Tipperary

Ann, in her 98th year, peacefully, in the loving care of the excellent and dedicated staff of St. Enda's Unit, Dungarvan Community Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Henry and Margaret, husband Les, son Leslie, daughter Carol, brothers Martin, George and John, sisters Nora and Katie. Ann will be sadly missed by her sister Margaret (London), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and good friends.

Reposing for family and close friends at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Rd., Thurles, on Wednesday evening, 3rd November, from 6pm to 7.30pm with rosary at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning, 4th November, to Our Lady & St. Kevin Church, Littleton, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/littleton

Please comply with Covid 19 restrictions regarding face coverings, social distancing and no hand shaking.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace

Bill Boilson

Station Road, Castlebar, Mayo / Thurles, Tipperary

Bill Boilson, 1st November 2021, Station Road, Castlebar and late of Thurles, Tipperary, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff in Mayo Hospice. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Phil and daughters Angela, Marie, Deirdre, Barbara and Elizabeth, brother Paul, sisters Kitty and Ann, sons-in-law Michael, Fionnbar, Philip, Robbie and Duncan, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace Bill

Reposing at Coady’s Funeral home on Saturday at 10.30am with removal at 12.00 noon for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm in the Church of The Holy Rosary, Castlebar, Bill will be laid to rest afterwards in Castlebar New Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Mayo Hospice. Bill’s funeral Mass will be streamed live at http://www.castlebarparish.ie/web-cam/or listened to in Castlebar on the Parish Radio Channel 105.3FM.

Enquiries to Thomas Moran & Sons, Castlebar

087 2364598 / 094 90 21231

Kathleen O'Brien (née O'Donoghue)

McDonagh Street, Nenagh, Tipperary

Kathleen O'Brien, (nee O'Donoghue), McDonagh, Street, Nenagh and formerly of Lesseragh, Coolbawn, November 2nd 2021, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Conlon's Home, Nenagh. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jim. Sadly missed by her loving family, Judy, Sean, Denise, Seamus, Marie, Anne, Michelle and William, sister Betty (Campbell), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her adored grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Thursday 4th at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 WF59), from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Friday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for Funeral Mass at 1 o'clock, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Friends of St. Conlon's and Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.