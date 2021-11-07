Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 5

Phyllis Fitzpatrick (née Trears)

Glenbane Lower, Holycross, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary / Cork

Peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Formerly of Montenotte, Cork City. Predeceased by her beloved husband Peter (former An Garda Síochána). Will be sadly missed by her loving family; daughters Colette and Olivia, sons in law Niall and Ian, grandchildren Milo and Olivia, brother Paddy, nephews, nieces, sister in law Mary, relatives, carers, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday, 6th November, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday, 7th, at 11am. Private burial on Monday, 8th, in St Finbarr's cemetery, Cork. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey.

Gary Bates

Fethard Road, Clonmel, Tipperary / Roscam, Galway

The death has occurred of Gary Bates, Roscam, Galway and formerly Fethard Road, Clonmel, Co, Tipperary. Gary passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday afternoon. Beloved son of Roy and Noreen Bates and loving brother of Sandra, Donna and Danielle, he will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents and sisters, nephew Conor, niece Leah, foster sisters Tia and Ella, brothers-in-law Sean and John, Dianne, Amber, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Sunday morning to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking.

Sadie Stapleton (née Dunne)

Maxford, Horse and Jockey, Thurles, Tipperary

Unexpectedly, in the wonderful care of the staff of South Tipperary Regional Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Michael and her sister Gertie (Hewitt, London). Will be sadly missed by her loving family; daughters Caroline and Lorraine, sons Richard and Seamus, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, great-grandson, sons in law John and Kevin, nephews, nieces, brother in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Sunday, 7th November, from 4pm to 6pm. Arriving at St Peter's Church, Moycarkey at 6.45pm. Requiem Mass on Monday 8th at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey.

Maura Ryan (née Kirwan)

1 Ashbury, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Predeceased by her husband Seamus.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Marie (Tooher), Muriel, Helen and her partner Larry, brother Willie, sister-in-law Bernie, her adored grandchildren Nicole, John, Shane, Gemma, Luke and Aaron, her nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm (Masks to be worn at all times). Removal on Sunday morning at 10.50am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea at 11.15am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining church grounds.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

Noreen Lanigan (née Baggot)

Garrynamona, Ballycahill, Thurles, Tipperary

Predeceased by her husband Billy and sons Seamus & Liam.

Sadly missed by her daughters Margaret, Patricia & Geraldine, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sons-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home on Saturday from 5.30pm with removal to St. Cataldus Church, Ballycahill, at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 1.30pm, followed by interment in St. Michael's Cemetery, Bouladuff.

House Private on Sunday, please.