19 Apr 2022

Leo Cullen announces Leinster squad heading to South Africa for URC games

Rhys Ruddock will captain the side

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

19 Apr 2022 11:15 AM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Leinster Rugby Head Coach Leo Cullen has named his Leinster Rugby squad to travel to South Africa to play two games in the United Rugby Championship in the coming fortnight.

The squad will be captained by Rhys Ruddock with all of the province's big stars left at home.

This Saturday, in Durban, Leinster will play the Cell-C Sharks at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park, and a week later, in Cape Town, Leinster face the DHL Stormers at the Green Point Stadium.

Both games will be live on TG4, Premier Sports and URC TV.

With only three rounds of the regular season to go before the Quarter-Final line-up is confirmed, Leinster Rugby are in first place, while both South African sides are chasing a spot in the top-four of the United Rugby Championship table.

Leinster Rugby played the Vodacom Bulls earlier in the season at Aviva Stadium and welcomed the Emirates Lions to the RDS Arena in February, but this will be the first time that Leinster will have played the Cell-C Sharks or the DHL Stormers.

Both South African teams have a similar record so far this season.

The Cell-C Sharks are currently in 6th position with nine wins from 15 games in the United Rugby Championship, and they are a point behind the DHL Stormers in 5th, also with nine wins from 15 games played.

Further information on the Cell-C Sharks can be found HERE, while information on the DHL Stormers can be found HERE.

Leinster Rugby Squad:

1. Ed Byrne
2. Peter Dooley
3. Michael Milne
4. Andrew Porter
5. Rónan Kelleher
6. John McKee
7. James Tracy
8. Vakh Abdaladze
9. Michael Ala’alatoa
10. Thomas Clarkson
11. Brian Deeny
12. Jack Dunne
13. Josh Murphy
14. Martin Moloney
15. Rhys Ruddock CAPTAIN
16. Seán O’Brien
17. Scott Penny
18. Max Deegan
19. Alex Soroka
20. Cormac Foley
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Harry Byrne
23. David Hawkshaw
24. Tommy O’Brien
25. Rob Russell
26. Ciarán Frawley
27. Rory O’Loughlin
28. Jamie Osborne
29. Adam Byrne
30. Chris Cosgrave
31. Max O’Reilly

