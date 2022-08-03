Search

03 Aug 2022

League of Ireland clubs discover potential European opponents

League of Ireland clubs discover potential European opponents

League of Ireland clubs Shamrock Rovers, Sligo Rovers and St Patrick's Athletic have discovered their potential European opponents following the conclusion of Tuesday's UEFA draws. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

03 Aug 2022 12:01 PM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

League of Ireland clubs Shamrock Rovers, Sligo Rovers and St Patrick's Athletic have discovered their potential European opponents following the conclusion of Tuesday's UEFA draws.

Shamrock Rovers will play Qarabag FK (Azerbaijan) or Ferencvaros (Hungary) in the play-off round of the UEFA Europa League if they can progress past Shkupi (North Macedonia) in the third qualifying round.

If the Hoops are defeated by Shkupi, they will face the winner of Ballkani (Kosovo) v KÍ Klaksvík (Faroe Islands) in the play-off round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Meanwhile, should Sligo Rovers overcome Viking FC (Norway) in the UEFA Conference League, they will meet Dunajská Streda (Slovakia) or FCSB (Romania) in the next round.

And if St Pat's manage to defeat CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria) over two legs then they will come up against Brondby (Denmark) or FC Basel (Switzerland) in the next stage of the UEFA Conference League.

All three League of Ireland clubs will play their European first leg ties tomorrow (Thursday, August 4).

