Slovakia v Ireland: Preview, team news, time, TV schedule and everything you need to know

The Republic of Ireland senior women's side take on Slovakia in their last group game of the 2023 World Cup qualifiers today (Tuesday, September 6).

PREVIEW

Ireland secured a World Cup playoff spot after overcoming Finland 1-0 at Tallaght Stadium last week, and the Girls in Green have the chance to assure a place in the Second Round of the UEFA Qualifying Play-Off series if they defeat Slovakia in Senec this evening.

The draw for the playoffs will take place at 12:30pm on Friday, September 9.

TEAM NEWS

There is a fully fit squad to choose from. Midfielder Aoibheann Clancy has been added to the squad.

CONFIRMED | WNT Squad



Vera Pauw calls up 28 players for @FIFAWWC qualifiers



Sep 1 | v

Sep 6 | v



Both games LIVE on RTÉ2 / RTÉ Player#IRLFIN | #COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/jFBA4T55TV — FAIreland ⚽️ (@FAIreland) August 26, 2022

WHAT THEY SAID

Ahead of the crucial encounter, manager Vera Pauw told the FAI website: “It will be an extremely difficult game because Slovakia are a very good team. They have drawn against Finland and their other games were very close. And we also remember that we couldn’t get the win against them either, earlier in the campaign in Tallaght Stadium.



“Qualification is still in our own hands and that is fantastic. We know what we have to do and we will have every box ticked with our preparation. The players and staff have worked incredibly hard to reach this point, something that we all dreamed about when the draw was originally made, and we will be ready for Tuesday’s game.”

LAST MEETING (FIFA Women’s 2023 World Cup Qualifier)

25/11/21 - Republic of Ireland 1-1 Slovakia (Tallaght Stadium)

TIME

Today's game will kick-off at 5pm (Irish time) in Senec, Slovakia.

TV SCHEDULE

The match will be live on RTÉ2 from 4.30pm.