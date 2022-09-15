Stephen Kenny announces Republic of Ireland squad ahead of Nations League fixtures

Stephen Kenny has confirmed his Republic of Ireland squad for the forthcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Scotland (September 24) and Armenia (September 27). PIC: Sportsfile
Stephen Kenny has confirmed his Republic of Ireland squad for the forthcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Scotland (September 24) and Armenia (September 27).
Preston North End player Robbie Brady returns to the international fold for the first time since March 2021 after putting in some impressive performances for the Championship outfit.
Meanwhile, Callum O'Dowda has been recalled to the Irish squad following his return to first-team action with Cardiff City.
The squad in full is below:
|— FAIreland ⚽️ (@FAIreland) September 15, 2022
Robbie Brady, Andrew Omobamidele & Callum O'Dowda all return to the Ireland squad
Obafemi, Ogbene & Parrott bolster forward line for matches against Scotland & Armenia
24/09 |
27/09 | #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/2EGKai6bfS
L-R :Aishling Rafferty (Award winning country singer) Brendan Murphy (Chairperson – Nenagh Mental Health Awareness Community)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.