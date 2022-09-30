Search

30 Sept 2022

Irish women's soccer team to face Scotland or Vienna in World Cup qualifying bid

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

30 Sept 2022 12:15 PM

Ireland's women's national soccer team will face Scotland or Vienna in a bid to qualify for the World Cup for the first time. 

Twenty eight players have been selected for the national squad for their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying Play-Off on Tuesday October 11. 

Manager Vera Pauw unveiled her squad at Cadbury Ireland HQ this morning (Friday September 30) as the opportunity to secure a place at next summer's main event draws closer. 

Ireland will travel to either Scotland or Austria, who play each other on Thursday October 6. 

There are recalls to the squad for Niamh Farrelly, Roma McLaughlin, Isibeal Atkinson and Kyra Carusa, while Niamh Fahey and Jamie Finn return after missing the win over Slovakia that helped Ireland finish second in Group A. 

Injuries rule out Savannah McCarthy, Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn, Ellen Molloy, Aoife Colvill and Leanne Kiernan.

Players will report into camp on Tuesday October 4 and preparations will begin at the FAI National Training Centre. 

The squad will then depart Dublin on Sunday October 9. 

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad: 

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)
Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)
Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Niamh Farrelly (Parma), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut University), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United)
Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge)

