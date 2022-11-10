Rangers' jersey maker rumoured to replace Umbro as Ireland's new kit supplier

Sportswear and athletic clothing company Castore are set to become Ireland's new kit supplier, according to the Irish Examiner.

The Manchester-based business has manufactured gear for Premier League outfits Aston Villa, Wolves and Newcastle while also being a partner with SPL side Rangers since 2020.

The FAI are in search of a new kit supplier after they terminated their contract with JACC Sports a few weeks ago. The Dublin-based company were producing the New Balance and Umbro gear for the Boys in Green in recent years.

In a statement, the FAI said: "The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that it has today terminated its sponsorship agreement with JACC Sports Distributors Limited, in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

"The FAI would like to thank JACC Sports for all its support to the Association over the years and wishes it all the best in the future.

"The Association respects the confidentiality of the parties and will not be making any further comment on this matter."

Castore are involved in the football, tennis and cricket industry and are backed by tennis player Andy Murray.