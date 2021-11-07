Accountant & Office Manager required for Ronayne Hardware Thurles

ACCOUNTANT & OFFICE MANAGER
Ronayne Hire & Hardware who holds the local franchise for both the Homevalue & Euronics brands is a family run business and a leading supplier to the Construction & DIY Community both locally and throughout the country employing in excess of 30 staff.
The company now wishes to recruit a Finance & Office Manager to take the responsibility for the Company’s finance & office management function.
Reporting to the Managing Director, key duties and responsibilities will be the supervision of existing office staff and the management of day-to-day finance functions.
This position is principally office based with some remote working possible.
Responsibilities:
Requirements:
An attractive salary package will be offered to the successful candidate.
Please submit your application in confidence to:
Michael Ronayne,
Managing Director,
Ronayne Hire & Hardware Ltd.
Dublin Road,
Thurles,
Co. Tipperary.
E41 VR83
Email: michaelr@ronayne.ie
*Sponsored Content
At Nenagh Éire Óg timber and turf auction last Saturday are auctioneers William Talbot and Michael Gilmartin with club officers and members of the organising committee
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.