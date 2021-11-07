Search

07/11/2021

Accountant & Office Manager required for Ronayne Hardware Thurles

ACCOUNTANT & OFFICE MANAGER

Ronayne Hire & Hardware who holds the local franchise for both the Homevalue & Euronics brands is a family run business and a leading supplier to the Construction & DIY Community both locally and throughout the country employing in excess of 30 staff.

The company now wishes to recruit a Finance & Office Manager to take the responsibility for the Company’s finance & office management function. 

Reporting to the Managing Director, key duties and responsibilities will be the supervision of existing office staff and the management of day-to-day finance functions.

This position is principally office based with some remote working possible.

Responsibilities:

  • Preparation of bank reconciliations and monitoring of cash flows
  • Overall responsibility for Debtors and Creditors ledger
  • Responsibility for all Revenue returns, VAT, PAYE, Intrastat etc.
  • Responsibility for performing cyclical stock counts & reconciling stock listing 
  • Production of timely accurate monthly management accounts and reports outlining KPI’s
  • Liaise with external accountant in preparation of year end accounts
  • Administer the company’s POS and hire systems and implement enhancements as required
  • Assist in other administrative duties as required

Requirements:

  • Qualified or part qualified Accountant or Accounting Technician
  • Strong computer systems experience essential
  • Willing to adapt in an ever-changing work environment
  • Strong organisational, communication and interpersonal skills 

An attractive salary package will be offered to the successful candidate.

Please submit your application in confidence to:

Michael Ronayne, 

Managing Director,

Ronayne Hire & Hardware Ltd.

Dublin Road,

Thurles,

Co. Tipperary.

E41 VR83

Email: michaelr@ronayne.ie

