Morans Menswear Thurles are now recruiting

Moran’s Menswear Superstore established in 1970 is synonymous with style, quality and affordability in men’s fashions, wedding attire and accessories.

Our reputation has grown over the years, of course through our vast selection of lines suitable across all ages, but also as a result of our team’s attention to detail and pride in providing a service that is second to none. Our sales staff know about fashion and know what suits our customers, always advising on trends across casual or formal wear right through to wedding attire.

We are now recruiting a Full Time Sales Assistant to join our team and help with the day to day running of our shop and online business in Thurles.

We want a person who is as passionate about our service and our clothing as we are. We stock Irelands' leading brands in Menswear, from Tommy Hilfiger to Superdry, Farah, Benetti, Remus, Calvin Klein and Barbour, and we’re hoping to find a candidate that will find their niche within the Morans team, and who will help us to continue to provide the service we have become renowned for.

Our new sales team member should have a keen eye and an interest in Fashion and Retail. They will have a good understanding of visual merchandising and retail display, both shop-front and in-store, take a keen interest in trends, and assist with our social media presence.

Excellent timekeeping and good communication skills are a must. Previous experience working in menswear or a relevant retail setting is desirable, but not essential, as training will be provided.

Our ideal candidate will ensure we consistently deliver high levels of customer satisfaction through excellent service.

We are offering an excellent remuneration package for the right candidate.

If you think you’re the person to join our growing team, please send your application along with your CV to diarmuidmoran72@gmail.com telling us why you’re the right fit for us. We are looking forward to hearing from you!

