The Perfect Christmas Gift for all your loved ones, Don't miss out . . . Last chance to buy one course and get another absolutely free!!

Patrick Murphy created the Herbal Study Academy to empower energy, wellbeing, and confidence, physically and mentally by imparting knowledge of healing, nourishing, and cleansing the body using natural, organic, earth-sourced sustainable herbs and supplements that focus on treating the root causes of ailments rather than just the symptoms.

The Herbal Study Academy courses are accredited by The American Association of Drugless Practitioners Accreditation Board. Professional accreditation is a process that gives public recognition to educational institutions that meet high standards of

quality.

Professional accreditation promises students that the institution they elect to study with is a reputable one that will provide top-quality education.

Patrick Murphy has over 25 years’ experience in herbal medicine, homeopathy, advanced botany, herbal chemistry, pharmacognosy, and herb horticulture having studied Herbal Medicine at the BSy College and qualified in 1995.

Patrick also holds several other qualifications in herbal medicine:- PhD with Clayton College, USA. Diploma in Herbal Medicine with the Blackford College, UK and a special Diploma in Family Herbal Medicine with the College of Natural Healing, Utah, USA.

Patrick has extensive domestic experience both in Ireland and abroad. Patrick has many Herbal Medicine Clinics all over Ireland and has worked with herbalists in Sofia, Bulgaria, Fort Myers, Florida, USA and Brisbane, Australia.

In recent times he has worked with doctors and herbalists in Prague, Czech Republic and Alicante, Spain.

Courses:

The online courses provided by the Herbal Study Academy range from longer certifiable courses to short mini multimedia course as well as courses by correspondence. All available in many different languages.

The main accredited courses are:

The Foundation Herbal Medicine - This is our main course. It is the most comprehensive material and is

supported strongly by our accreditation body.

There are three exams in this course. The student must gain a grade of 70%(very achievable) to obtain their accredited diploma. This is an essential course for people who need a good understanding of Herbal Medicine.

It has all the essential materials to teach students how to use herbal medicine and live a full, happy, healthy life and to learn how to use herbal remedies at home and choose to live a healthy life and learn how to help others make the right steps

towards a healthier lifestyle.

Herbal Home Remedies - Herbal medicine is appropriate for most common conditions and can also be useful for preventing seasonal infections such as colds and flu, supporting detox programmes, helping to reduce cravings, providing support through stressful times and helping to reduce the side effects of pharmaceutical medications or treatments.

Herbal medicine is suitable for people of all ages and many common aliments can be greatly alleviated by herbal remedies, including digestive and respiratory issues, skin problems, arthritis and circulatory problems among many others.

Colour Therapy & Healing - Colour therapy has been used as part of medical practice for hundreds of years and is of great significance in the holistic approach of complementary health practice.

Colour therapists understand and use the energy contained in the vibrations of colour rays to promote health

and healing.

The Multimedia courses are all €19.99 and range from audio, visual and written materials with topics including:

Family Herbal Medicine Audio Course, Aromatherapy Audio Course, Acupressure Audio Course, Simple Plant Botany Made Easy, Herbs For The Respiratory System, Herbs For Good Digestion, Simple Plant Botany - Men's, Women's and Children's Health Video Course and Patrick Murphy's Grow Your Own Herbs Video Course and more.

Testimonials:

Because of my busy lifestyle, this excellent online course really suited my circumstances. I would recommend to anybody. – N. O’Donnell, Co. Donegal

I work in a health shop and this course was invaluable to me in being properly informed for my work. – R. Fox, Co. Dublin

I cannot put into words the great pleasure, satisfaction, and confidence that I got from this amazing Herbal Course. I am now about to embark on further study and getting my diploma has meant so much to me. – L. Gleeson, Co. Tipperary

I understand my own health much better now since taking this course. I am also helping my family with their health. I highly recommend. – S. Smyth, Birmingham, UK

Patrick Murphy’s easy writing style made the Herbal Course a real pleasure to study. A great educational experience. – T. Adams, Co. Antrim

I have to say, I found this Herbal Course interesting and very enjoyable. he tutor was very helpful to me throughout my studies. Highly recommended. – E. Keane, Co. Monaghan

A first-class experience and I would recommend this herbal course greatly. – R. Burns, Co. Sligo

Special Offer:

