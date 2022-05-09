Acupuncture and Homeopathy - Holistic Treatments in the heart of Limerick City

Acupuncture and Homeopathy in Mallow Street with Leslie Salazar.

Leslie grew up in a medical and holistic environment as her mother was a GP and Homeopath. Leslie chose to dedicate herself to holistic and complementary therapies, which the world health organization recognizes.

Acupuncture and Homeopathy treat the root of the cause and, depending on the symptoms, will be the specific treatment. As an example, someone with insomnia will wake up after two hours, and another person will wake up at 3 o'clock, so the treatment will be different, which is why the treatment is personalised and individualised.

Acupuncture is well known for pain relief, from neck pain to arthritic pain but can also be used to relieve sinusitis, allergies, skin ailments, stress, anxiety, depression, and female and male issues. In conjunction with chemotherapy treatment, adding acupuncture will help to relieve the side effects such as nausea and vomiting, post-chemotherapy pain, fatigue, dry mouth, stress, anxiety, and for those that have a fear of needles, Leslie provides an alternative solution with Homeopathic Therapy. Leslie tailors the remedies with a few details, such as fears, cravings, dislikes, and symptoms triggers. Part of the therapy is advising on food; this combination with consecutive sessions will help recover and restore the balance of the body.

