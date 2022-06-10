Graphenstone - The world's most ecologically certified paint available in Limerick

Graphenstone is the world's most ecologically certified paint and is now available in Albany Home Decor, Roxborough.

Graphenstone is the brainchild of a chemical engineer who dedicated himself to the idea of developing a natural, ecological and health conscious coating for the 21st century.

Antonio León Jiménez has succeeded in his mission and is today President and CTO (Chief Technical Officer) of Graphenstone.

Today, Graphenstone is recognised worldwide for its health and ecological benefits. Not only is it free from chemicals, full breathable and asthma friendly, because of its unique technology it is more suited to the damp Irish climate and won't crack or peel; making it an ideal choice over other conventional 'plastic' paints, which contain toxins and are harmful to both people's health and the environment.

'Make the Change' - Choose Graphenstone Paint, the most eco-friendly paint in the world! Now available in Albany Home Decor, Roxborough. www.graphenstone.ie

Check out Albany Home Decor in Roxborough for all your Graphenstone needs!

Facebook - @graphenstoneie

Instagram - @graphenstone_ie

Twitter - @GraphenstoneIE

Website - www.graphenstone.ie



