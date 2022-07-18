Search

18 Jul 2022

Psychological Thriller and Comedy Mystery caper coming soon to Nenagh Omniplex - News and trailers

Psychological Thriller and Comedy Mystery caper coming soon to Nenagh Omniplex - News and trailers

Psychological Thriller and Comedy Mystery caper coming soon to Nenagh Omniplex - News and trailers

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

18 Jul 2022 1:26 PM

Omniplex Cinema review the latest new releases to watch in cinemas with See How They Run and Don't Worry Darling.

See How They Run – Coming Soon - See trailer below


  
Starring: Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan & Harris Dickinson 
 
Director: Tom George 
 
Genre: Comedy Mystery

Release Date: Friday 9 September 

In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered.

When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril. 

Trailer: See How They Run | Official Trailer  


 
Don’t Worry Darling – Coming Soon - See trailer below


  
Starring: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde & Chris Pine 
 
Director: Olivia Wilde 
 
Genre: Thriller 

Release Date: Friday 23 September 

Directed by Olivia Wilde, Don't Worry Darling is set in the 1950s in an isolated, utopian community in the California desert and features an unhappy housewife and her husband, who harbours a dark secret.

Little Women star Florence Pugh plays housewife Alice while former One Direction singer Harry Styles stars as husband Jack in the psychological thriller.

Alice and Jack are lucky to be living in Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families.

Life is perfect, with every resident's needs met by the company. All they ask in return is unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause.

But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade. 

Don’t Worry Darling will premiere on September 23, after filming was stopped several times during the pandemic.

Trailer: Don't Worry Darling | Official Trailer 

Omniplex Cinema Nenagh
A newly renovated, centrally located 4-screen cinema in Nenagh showing all the latest releases. Omniplex Nenagh features include sofa beds, Candy King Pic n Mix, assigned seating, automated ticket purchase & collection points and wheelchair accessible screens.

Address: Summerhill, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, Ireland
Book Cinema Tickets Here https://www.omniplex.ie/cinema/nenagh
Facebook @NenaghOmniplex
Twitter @omniplexcinema
Instagram @omniplexcinemas

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media