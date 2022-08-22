Discover Limerick - A new chapter for King John’s Castle!

On 4 April 2022, King John’s Castle embarked upon an exciting new chapter, with all business operations and staff transferring from Shannon Heritage to Discover Limerick DAC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Limerick City & County Council.

The transition of the Castle from Shannon Heritage to Discover Limerick DAC presents an exciting opportunity to grow and develop one of Ireland's most iconic and dramatic medieval Castles, located on the banks of the River Shannon in the heart of Limerick City.

Boasting stunning views of Limerick City, the River Shannon and over onto the Clare hills, this magnificent 13th century Castle is one of the main tourist attractions in the city and a worthy destination stop when visiting the Treaty City.

Attracting over 100,000 visitors annually its popularity with tourists is clearly evident, but given its convenient location in the heart of the city, we would encourage everyone to rediscover the Castle – it’s on your doorstep!

Spanning 800 years of Irish history, King John’s Castle tells its story through its walls, the people who built it and lived here and those who lived outside.

A tapestry of medieval history awaits when you step inside this formidable fortress.

In recent years the Castle underwent a 21st century makeover. Now events in the Castle's fascinating history are illustrated in an interpretative center with touch screen technology,

3D models, discovery drawers, computer generated imagery, animations and projections – all helping to bring the Castle’s history to life.

With the aid of an interactive visitor experience, a trip to the Castle is an exercise in time travel, illustrating the history of over 800 years of siege and warfare.

Visitors of all ages will find something to inspire and excite them, from trying on historical costumes to opening discovery drawers and watching audiovisuals, delving further into the Castle’s history and getting a sense of what life was like in 13th century Limerick.

The visitor can get a real sense of the Castle's history by stepping outside to the bustling courtyard. One of the oldest surviving features of the Castle is the twin-towered gatehouse, built in 1212 and offering more protection than traditional rectangular walls.

Here you can also see a Blacksmith’s forge and scenes from a seventeenth-century siege.

The Castle courtyard bustles with activities as costumed characters (seasonally available) interact with visitors and one can participate in games such as Medieval Seesaw, Quoits (Ring Toss), Medieval Noughts and Crosses, Tug O War and Horseshoe Throwing.

Moving onto the Castle towers, visitors get to enjoy the sights and sounds of Limerick’s Medieval quarter. Enjoy panoramic views from the tallest turret of the city rooftops and take photos with the city’s skyline as a backdrop.

Soak up the scenery from a height and indulge your imagination as you take in the 360-degree view from this spectacular vantage point, observing landmarks such as the Treaty Stone, Thomond Park and St Mary’s Cathedral to name just a few.

Visitors also marvel at the remains of the Great Hall, built around 1280. For almost 500 years, this was the largest building within the Castle walls.

To finish off a magical day, relax in the Castle's Siege Café, and enjoy a morning coffee or a light lunch.

Afterwards browse the excellent gift shop which stocks a wide range of quality gifts and souvenirs. Open all year round, seven days per week, reservations are not necessary, except for large groups.

We are confident a trip to King John’s Castle will not disappoint, but don’t just take our word for it!

The Castle was voted in the “Top 10 Attractions in Ireland by Tripadvisor” in 2022.

The positive feedback and reviews are a testament to the passion and commitment of our staff whose priority is to champion an exceptional visitor experience.

A warm Limerick welcome awaits when you visit King John’s Castle, www.kingjohnscastle.ie

