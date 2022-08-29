Spider-Man No Way Home and Fall swoop into Omniplex Nenagh this week - news, reviews and trailers

Omniplex Cinema reviews the latest new releases to watch in cinemas.
Spider-Man No Way Home (Cert 12a) - Back in Cinemas
Trailer: SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME - Heroes Reunited - see trailer below
Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya & Benedict Cumberbatch
Director: Jon Watts
Genre: Action Adventure
Release Date: September 2nd
Back in cinemas for an extended cut, Peter Parker's secret identity is revealed to the entire world. Desperate for help, Peter turns to Doctor Strange to make the world forget that he is Spider-Man. The spell goes horribly wrong and shatters the multiverse, bringing in monstrous villains that could destroy the world.
Fall (Cert 12a)
Trailer: Fall (2022 Movie) Official Teaser - see below - Grace Caroline Currey, Virginia Gardner
Starring: Grace Caroline Currey, Virginia Gardner & Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Director: Scott Mann
Genre: Thriller
Release Date: Friday 2nd September
For best friends Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner), life is all about conquering fears and pushing limits. But after they climb 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower, they find themselves stranded with no way down. Now Becky and Hunter's expert climbing skills will be put to the ultimate test as they desperately fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and vertigo-inducing heights in this adrenaline-fueled thriller co-starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
Omniplex Cinema Nenagh
A newly renovated, centrally located 4-screen cinema in Nenagh showing all the latest releases. Omniplex Nenagh features include sofa beds, Candy King Pic n Mix, assigned seating, automated ticket purchase & collection points and wheelchair accessible screens.
Address: Summerhill, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, Ireland
Book Cinema Tickets Here https://www.omniplex.ie/cinema/nenagh
Facebook @NenaghOmniplex
Twitter @omniplexcinema
