WIN €25K with Silvermines GAA

30 Sept 2022

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

30 Sept 2022 1:15 PM

Silvermines GAA, Camogie and Ladies Football Club are co-ordinating a new fundraising initiative with a limited draw for some great cash prizes.

The ‘€25k for €25’ will see all funds raised go towards the day to day running of their grounds in Dolla, and ensuring the club facilities are kept well maintained. 

Over the last decade, Silvermines have continuously upgraded their facilities and now boast two adult size playing fields with floodlights, a juvenile field, handball alley, a ball wall and a walking track for the whole community. 

Chairman, Colm Maher hopes the parish and beyond can get behind this new fundraiser - "We have been very lucky over the years that we have run some very successful fundraisers and the buy-in has been incredible from all within the club.

"The '€25k for €25' we are hoping that we can get support from outside the club, even the county with the €25k giveaway so all support will be greatly appreciated." 

Early bird tickets purchased before October 8 will be entered onto a draw for €400 and €200 hotel vouchers. 

You can purchase your ticket for the ‘€25k for €25’ online at https://silverminesgaa.com/products/9076/purchases/new or message the club on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram

*Sponsored Content

