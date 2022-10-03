Search

03 Oct 2022

Youth Climbing Series comes to Limerick

Round 2 will take place on Saturday October 8 at UL

Youth Climbing Series comes to Limerick

03 Oct 2022 8:53 AM

Young climbers in Limerick of all levels and abilities born from 2005 to 2014 are invited to register for Round 2 of the Irish Youth Climbing Series, sponsored by the Great Outdoors, at the University of Limerick on Saturday, 8 October 2022. 

This is a family-friendly event and a great opportunity to meet and make new friends. Participants work together, support their peers and encourage one another rather than the focus being on competing with each other, making it a unique and pleasant experience for all involved.

Participants are put into five categories ranging from Youth A (born 2005/06) to Youth E (born 2013/14) and take on route climbing obstacles in the Series, which consists of four rounds in total. 

The first round took place at Boulder World Belfast on Saturday, 17 September with over 100 participants, including Limerick’s own SUAS Youth Climbing Club. Rounds 3 and 4 will be held in Dublin at Gravity Climbing Centre and Dublin Climbing Centre on 22 October and 5 November, respectively. 

Each participant will have their Series score calculated as the aggregate of their three best ranking results in the Series at the end of the final round. The top three competitors in at the end of the Series, who have competed in at least three of the four rounds, will qualify to enter the Grand Final which will be held in the UK from 26-27 November. 

Standard cut-off for registration for the Limerick event is on Monday, 3 October at 8pm sharp with the cut-off for late entrants on Wednesday, 5 October also at 8pm. 

Entry is accepted only online on Eventbrite and competition forms can be downloaded from here. Cost per entry is €15 for Mountaineering Ireland members, €25 for non-members and €35 for late entries. 

To register for Round 2 of the Youth Climbing Series at UL, click here

 

SUAS Youth Climbing Club at Round 1 in Boulder World Belfast 

