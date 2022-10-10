RehabCare Open Days in Limerick and Clare

"We have helped people in our services reach multiple milestones"

RehabCare, part of the Rehab Group, is hosting career open days in Limerick and Clare, with on-the-day interviews being offered to potential employees.

RehabCare’s team provides disability and support services to over thousands of adults and children throughout the country. Every day, RehabCare staff support people to live lives of their choosing and to thrive, achieve and shine. They work to champion diversity and inclusion for people with disabilities or disadvantages in their communities.

RehabCare’s Career open days will take place in the Greenhills Hotel in Limerick on October 27th, and The Temple Gate Hotel in Clare on October 28th.

These roles on offer include a variety of contracts in health and social care, including full-time, part-time, and flexible, contracts for residential and Day service jobs, and come with many benefits, such as 27 annual leave days, company pension, a free digital doctor service, and income protection. The organisation also offers all employees access to their Wellbeing programme and a clear path for career progression.

Gráinne Fogarty, Director of Care at Rehab Group, says, "We have the most amazing employees. They dedicate their lives, day to day, to making positive changes in the lives of others. Every day, the employees never cease to amaze me with what they do. We have helped people in our services reach multiple milestones. We have changed and improved the lives of so many people across the country.”

“We would encourage anyone who is considering a role in health and social care to come out and have a chat with us about what roles are on offer at our fantastic organisation and a career that makes a real difference. We have many varied, flexible roles on offer, and lots of people from different backgrounds” added Ms Fogarty.

Attending an open day is highly recommended for anyone looking to advance their career or learn more about life as a health and social care worker. Rehab Group expects to offer applicants on-the-day interviews, and the team are excited to meet potential applicants. Job offers will be extended to successful applicants on the day, allowing new employees to quickly join the team and start the next chapter of their careers.

“Whether you are seeking greater fulfilment at work, more job stability, or something a little closer to home, a career with Rehab Group might be what you are looking for. By joining our health and social care team, you’re helping someone in your community live more independently”, said Ms Fogarty.

Join the RehabCare team at the upcoming Recruitment Open Days:

Greenhills Hotel; Thursday 27th October, from 12pm to 4pm.

Conference & Leisure Centre,

Ennis Road, Limerick City,

Ireland, V94X2R

Temple Gate Hotel; Friday 28th October, from 12pm – 4pm.

The Square,Ennis,

Co. Clare, Ireland, V95 HOXK

