Atlantia Clinical Trials are seeking volunteers for a research study investigating if a turmeric supplement can help to maintain and/or improve cognitive function in healthy older adults.

Turmeric has been used for centuries as a traditional herbal medicine for its potential as an anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidant product but its use is limited due to its low absorption when consumed orally. The turmeric being explored in this study has been shown to have a much higher absorption than alternative products currently on the market, even at lower doses.

Atlantia are looking for participants aged 50-85 suffering from memory loss to take part in the 6-month long study. This memory loss does not need to be significant it can be as simple as forgetting your keys, what you wanted to buy in the shop or forgetting names when talking to someone.

Participants of the study will complete a series of cognitive function assessments to measure any changes in cognitive performance. It is hoped that those taking the turmeric supplement will see an overall slower decline in memory loss. Memory loss for all participants must be confirmed by a family member or a close friend.

Successful applicants will take part over a 6-month period, taking the turmeric or placebo supplement daily, completing a few health questionnaires and attending 4 visits to Atlantia’s clinic in the National Technology Park, Plassey, across that period. Each participant will receive €500 upon completion of the study in return for their time.

If you would like to take part in the study with Atlantia or if you would like to discuss it in more detail with one of their team, you can call them directly on 089 607 1059. You can also view more information about their Cognition – Memory Loss Study and apply online on their website atlantiaclinicaltrials.com.