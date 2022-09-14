Search

14 Sept 2022

FAI ETB course comes to Limerick

14 Sept 2022 4:50 PM

The FAI in partnership with Education and Training Boards throughout the country and supported by the European Social Fund operates Local Training Initiatives that provide a unique blend of educational and football development for talented young footballers and aspiring coaches.

The renowned programme enables interested participants to achieve their potential and, in many cases, to develop a career in professional football. The programme also prepares participants for a career in the sports and leisure industry as well as encouraging them to improve their level of education and reach their potential in this regard, thus enhancing their job prospects and opportunities.

The player development course offers participants the opportunity to experience a full-time professional coaching environment while continuing with their education. There are several progression routes for learners, with learners progressing to third level education, vocational training, football scholarships in America and full-time professional football in both Ireland and abroad.

The Education programme available to Trainees includes the Sport & Recreation Studies Major Award at QQI level 5 and a range of FAI Coach Education awards certified courses up to and including the National D coaching license.

If students achieve a certain standard in the Sport & Recreation studies, they will have the opportunity to participate in the ITEC Certificate in Exercise & Fitness (Gym Instruction) course which is a professional qualification and an excellent introductory qualification for a career in the leisure and fitness industry.

For more information contact Craig on 086-0678333 or craig.madigan@fai.ie

*SPONSORED CONTENT

