Covid-19 strikes as Tipperary derby clash is cancelled

The Division 2A all Tipperary clash between Cashel RFC and Nenagh Ormond which was due to be played tonight has been cancelled due to a Nenagh Ormond player contracting Covid-19.
Due to the condensed and tight schedule for this years league, there will be no re-fixture, which means the fixture will be recorded as a draw and sees both teams awarded two-points.
The game was due to commence at 8pm tonight in Spafield.
