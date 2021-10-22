Search

22/10/2021

Late Borris surge not enough as Nenagh clinch North Junior A title

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

Nenagh Éire Óg 1-22

Borris-Ileigh 3-12

Nenagh clinched their first North Juinior A hurling title since 2014 as they easily accounted for a stubborn Borris-Ileigh effort in Dolla earlier this evening.

Led by the sharpshooting of Donnacha Quinn at centre-forward, Nenagh were full value for the win with Quinn imperious from placed balls, scoring 0-14 for his side in what was a victory that Éire Óg never looked like letting slip.

The placement of Thomas Fahy into full forward late in the game gave a nice gloss to the score-line from a Borris' perspective, as Fahy landed 2-2 in that time to reduce the winning margin; but it came too late as Nenagh clinched the trophy and, all with it, a place in the County semi-finals.

