Late Borris surge not enough as Nenagh clinch North Junior A title

Nenagh Éire Óg 1-22
Borris-Ileigh 3-12
Nenagh clinched their first North Juinior A hurling title since 2014 as they easily accounted for a stubborn Borris-Ileigh effort in Dolla earlier this evening.
Led by the sharpshooting of Donnacha Quinn at centre-forward, Nenagh were full value for the win with Quinn imperious from placed balls, scoring 0-14 for his side in what was a victory that Éire Óg never looked like letting slip.
The placement of Thomas Fahy into full forward late in the game gave a nice gloss to the score-line from a Borris' perspective, as Fahy landed 2-2 in that time to reduce the winning margin; but it came too late as Nenagh clinched the trophy and, all with it, a place in the County semi-finals.
Anacarty survive the drop as Holycross Ballychaill enter last chance saloon
The game was played at Clonoulty this afternoon and went to extra time
