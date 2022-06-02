Tipperary GAA Scene

Tailteann Cup

Netwatch Cullen Park was the focus of Tipperary football last Sunday afternoon as our senior footballers played Carlow in their Tailteann Cup Round 1 clash. Hoping for an improved performance from their Munster semi final clash with Limerick, Tipperary started well but never managed to reignite their good league form as they eventually had to give way to Carlow on a full time score of 1-12 to 1-10. This defeat signals the end of competitive action for 2022 for our senior footballers and we thank the players and management for their efforts over the last few months.



Munster Senior Hurling Championship

FBD Semple Stadium will play host to this year’s Munster senior hurling championship final between Limerick and Clare this coming Sunday at 4pm and all the indications are that there will be a full house at the field of legends for this clash. With this in mind Gardai are advising that local diversions and parking restrictions will be in place, with only local traffic having access to the areas in close proximity to the stadium.



FBD Insurance County Leagues

Last weekend saw all but two semi-finals in the FBD Insurance County hurling leagues taking place in venues across the county.



In Division 1, neighbours Borris-Ileigh and Drom & Inch met on Saturday evening in Borrisoleigh, and it was the mid men who came out on top in this one. While both sides scoret the same amount of points, it was Drom & Inch who had the xuccess in raising green plags scoring 3 goals which essentially was the difference as they won by 3-16 to 0-16. The second semi final between Toomevara and Clonoulty Rossmore took place on Tuesday evening in Toomevara and the result of this game is available via the Tipperary GAA website.



In Division 2, Roscrea was the venue for the clash of the home side and Moycarkey Borris on Sunday. The opening half of this game was closely contested with only two points separating thye sides at half tome, the visitors holding the advantage leading by 0-09 to 0-07. Moycarkey Borris had the better of the exchanges in the second half and in the end ran out 2-22 to 0-15 winners. The second semi final in this division is between Eire Óg Annacarty and Gortnahoe-Glengoole and will take place on this Saturday June 4th in Annacarty at 6.30pm.



Both semi finals in Division 3 took place on Sunday last. In Kilcommon, Sean Treacys and Burgess served up a thriller that went all the way to extra time. The sides were level on a total of nine occasions throughout the entirety of the game and there was never more than 3 points between the sides at any stage. In the end it was Burgess who prevailed by 1-20 to 0-20. The second semi final between Lorrha Dorrha and Ballina was held in Lorrha and not to be out done, this game also needed extra time to decide the outcome. Ballina looked to be cruising as they lead by 0-12 to 0-06 at the break, but the Lorrha Dorrha men came out with all guns blazing at the start of the second half as they scored five points without reply to come within touching distance of their opponents, but Ballina then regained their grip on the game to go back into a 0-16 to 0-11 lead.

The home side were not going to go down without a fight and soon found themselves in front thanks to goals from Cian Hogan and Donnacha O’Meara. Ballina rallied again and retook the lead and it looked as if it would be their day, but with the game gone into injury time, Ciaran Haugh levelled things up as he found the target from a long range free. Ballina started the better in extra time, but then Lorrha Dorrha went on a 3 goal rampage and found themselves ahead by 6 points at half time in extra time and they looked to be on their way to the final. However Ballina had other ideas and they took control of the second half and when it looked as if penalties would be required, they scored the winning point to claim victory by 2-30 to 5-20.



Also, on Sunday Boherlahan Dualla played Moyle Rovers in Boherlahan in their Divison 4 semi final, and in another close encounter it was the south Tipperary side who emerged as winners by 0-20 to 2-12. In Ballyporeen, Skeheenarinky and Borrisokane met in the second semi final of the division and it was the visitors who were victorious by 1-20 to 0-14, a victory that was sure to make the trip back up north a little shorter.



In Division 5 Upperchurch-Drombane were far too strong for their opponents on the day CJ Kickhams Mullinahone as they had a comfortable 3-22 to 0-09 win at home in Drombane.



In Division 6 of the league, Knockshegowna made the trip to the historic location of Solohead for their semi final game and on this occasion the visitors had that little bit too much for their west Tipperary opponents as they claimed victory by 3-16 to 1-17. The other semi final in this division did not take place as Killea conceded to Thurles Gaels.



The attention this weekend will focus in the main on the FBD Insurance county football league semi finals. The action commences on Friday evening when Fethard and Cappawhite meet in Fethard at 7.30pm. Then on Saturday at 6.30pm in Annacarty, Eire Óg Annacarty will play Gortnahoe-Glengoole in their Division 2 semi final. The second semi final in this division takes place on Sunday at 12pm in Bansha between Galtee Rovers and Ballina.

In Division 1, Templemore will be the venue for the clash of JK Brackens and Ardfinnan at 1pm, while at 6.30pm in Ballyporeen the home team will take on south rivals Clonmel Commercials. At the same time in Golden, Fethard will be the visitors for their Division 2 semi final clash with Golden Kilfeacle. The second semi final in Division 3 also throws in at 6.30pm on Sunday and will see St Patricks welcome neighbours Killenaule to Anner Park, Cloneen.

Best wishes to all the teams in action this weekend.



Michael Hogan Under 11 Tournament

There was great activity throughout the county last Saturday for the staging of the 2022 Michael Hogan under 11 football tournament which was organised by the Tipperary football committee and the friends of Tipperary football. This tournament was once again a huge success with over 50 teams taking part. This year’s event also saw our young whistlers and recently qualified referees taking charge of the games and we congratulate all involved for what was a very successful day.



All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Launch

While our senior hurlers may not be part of this years All Ireland championship, there will be a big Tipperary involvement next week as the launch of the competition will take place over two days at the Loughmore-Castleiney club grounds. The club have been very busy over the last number of months as they continue the upgrade of the facilities in Castleiney and next weeks event is sure to be a major occasion for the 2021 county senior hurling and football champions. Well done to the club committee who have the facilities looking in tip top shape for next week’s event.



GAA clubs encouraged to become Smoke & Vape Free grounds

Tuesday May 31st was world no Tobacco Day and to celebrate this the GAA is encouraging all clubs participating in the Irish Life GAA Healthy Club project to become Smoke & Vape Free grounds. This means that smoking is prohibited anywhere in the club vicinity.



To date 60% of participating Healthy Clubs have already implemented the GAA Smoke & Vape Free Policy which aims to:

· protect the health of individuals in their clubs, wider communities, and visitors by keeping them safe from all tobacco related harm



· discourage the use of tobacco as such activity is incompatible with a healthy approach to sporting activity

· change social norms and encourage people to consider quitting and to reduce the initiation of smoking among young people.

· set a positive example for clubs and communities

· reduce tobacco use and exposure to second-hand smoke, which is severely harmful to people’s health

· minimise tobacco and electronic cigarette related litter

Oola GAA club in Limerick adopted the policy back in 2019 after consulting with their membership and wider community.

Progressive Club Chairperson, Derek Ryan says that their motivation was all about creating a healthy environment, particularly for their younger members.



The GAA Smoke & Vape Free initiative, which is implemented through the Irish Life GAA Healthy Clubs project is kindly supported by Healthy Ireland and the Tomar Trust. Over 440 clubs across the 32 counties are participating in the ground- breaking project which aims to transform clubs into hubs for health within their communities. The Smoke & Vape free initiative is also filtrating into the county structures with some progressive county boards interested in driving this agenda. As well as the obvious health impacts of introducing such a policy, the environmental impacts are also important for the Association.



Smoke & Vape free signage will be offered free of charge to clubs across the 32 counties on a first come first served basis. Clubs participating in the Irish Life GAA Healthy Clubs project will be prioritised and if additional funding is available, it will be extended to the wider club network. County grounds are also encouraged to apply:



Step 1: Review and download the GAA Smoke & Vape free policy, step by step guide and presentation via gaa.ie/smokefreeclubs

Step 2: Discuss with your Club Executive. The decision to become a smoke & vape free club must be discussed and agreed at management level. Before you sign up, please ensure you have their commitment

Step 3: Sign up HERE before June 20th (the form may close in advance if the quota is met)

Successful clubs must adopt the Smoke & Vape free policy before 31 Dec 2022 and will be required to upload pictures on social media tagging our funding partners (info will be provided).

For further information, please contact Aoife O’Brien, GAA National Healthy Club Coordinator aoife.obrien@gaa.ie

Anyone who is thinking about quitting can get free support from the HSE Quit Team at 1800 201 203 or https://www2.hse.ie/quit-smoking/ or Stop Smoking NI in the six counties https://www.stopsmokingni.info/

For more information on the Irish Life GAA Healthy Club project visit https://healthyclubs.gaa.ie/

Tipperary GAA Scene

