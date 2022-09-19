Tipperary GAA results for the last week

Check out all the Tipperary GAA results from the last few days
Wed, 14 September
Joe O'Sullivan Bus & Car Hire U19A Football, Venue: Holycross, Upperchurch-Drombane W/O Holycross/Ballycahill -
Joe O'Sullivan Bus & Car Hire U19A Football, Venue: J K Brackens Og, J K Brackens Og 4-16 Durlas Na Sairsealaigh Og 2-7
Joe O'Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19FB KNOCKOUT, Venue: Gortnahoe, Boherlahan Dualla 3-14 Gortnahoe-Glengoole 0-6
Joe O'Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19FB KNOCKOUT, Venue: Templetuohy, Tipperary, Moyne/Templetuohy 3-17 Moycarkey-Borris 2-5
Joe Hayes Cleanline Under-19 A Hurling, Venue: New Inn, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 3-22 Clonoulty/Rossmore 3-21
Fri, 16 September
Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior B Football Championship Knockout, Venue: Templetuohy, Upperchurch-Drombane 1-11 Moyne/Templetuohy 1-5
Sat, 17 September
FBD Insurance - County Senior Football Championship, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, Loughmore-Castleiney 1-10 Kilsheelan-Kilcash 0-11
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Templetuohy, Ballina 2-12 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 0-9
FBD Insurance - Tom Cusack Cup, Venue: Cahir Park GAA Pitch, Rockwell Rovers 2-16 Ballyporeen 0-14
FBD Insurance - Tom Cusack Cup, Venue: Golden, Killenaule 3-16 Moycarkey-Borris 0-2
Sun, 18 September
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Clonoulty, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 3-17 Cappawhite 1-22
FBD Insurance - County Senior Football Championship, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, Moyle Rovers 0-12 Ardfinnan 0-11
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Littleton, Mullinahone 5-15 Loughmore-Castleiney 1-5
FBD Insurance - County U/19 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, Borris-Ileigh 1-14 St Patrick's 2-8
FBD Insurance - Tom Cusack Cup, Venue: Boherlahan GAA Club, Drom-Inch 0-11 Cahir 0-10
North Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Shallee, Toomevara 1-14 Ballinahinch 0-15
North Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Puckane, Roscrea 3-14 Kildangan 1-13
Maria Marron Palmers Hill Stud Junior A Football, Venue: Annacarty, Sean Treacys 2-14 Solohead 0-10
