Search

19 Sept 2022

Tipperary GAA results for the last week

See how your GAA team got on

Check out all the Tipperary GAA results from the last few days

Check out all the Tipperary GAA results from the last few days

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Sept 2022 1:21 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Wed, 14 September
Joe O'Sullivan Bus & Car Hire U19A Football, Venue: Holycross, Upperchurch-Drombane W/O Holycross/Ballycahill -
Joe O'Sullivan Bus & Car Hire U19A Football, Venue: J K Brackens Og, J K Brackens Og 4-16 Durlas Na Sairsealaigh Og 2-7
Joe O'Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19FB KNOCKOUT, Venue: Gortnahoe, Boherlahan Dualla 3-14 Gortnahoe-Glengoole 0-6
Joe O'Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19FB KNOCKOUT, Venue: Templetuohy, Tipperary, Moyne/Templetuohy 3-17 Moycarkey-Borris 2-5
Joe Hayes Cleanline Under-19 A Hurling, Venue: New Inn, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 3-22 Clonoulty/Rossmore 3-21

Fri, 16 September
Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior B Football Championship Knockout, Venue: Templetuohy, Upperchurch-Drombane 1-11 Moyne/Templetuohy 1-5

Sat, 17 September
FBD Insurance - County Senior Football Championship, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, Loughmore-Castleiney 1-10 Kilsheelan-Kilcash 0-11
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Templetuohy, Ballina 2-12 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 0-9
FBD Insurance - Tom Cusack Cup, Venue: Cahir Park GAA Pitch, Rockwell Rovers 2-16 Ballyporeen 0-14
FBD Insurance - Tom Cusack Cup, Venue: Golden, Killenaule 3-16 Moycarkey-Borris 0-2

Sun, 18 September
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Clonoulty, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 3-17 Cappawhite 1-22
FBD Insurance - County Senior Football Championship, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, Moyle Rovers 0-12 Ardfinnan 0-11
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Littleton, Mullinahone 5-15 Loughmore-Castleiney 1-5
FBD Insurance - County U/19 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, Borris-Ileigh 1-14 St Patrick's 2-8
FBD Insurance - Tom Cusack Cup, Venue: Boherlahan GAA Club, Drom-Inch 0-11 Cahir 0-10
North Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Shallee, Toomevara 1-14 Ballinahinch 0-15
North Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Puckane, Roscrea 3-14 Kildangan 1-13
Maria Marron Palmers Hill Stud Junior A Football, Venue: Annacarty, Sean Treacys 2-14 Solohead 0-10

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media