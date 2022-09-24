Search

24 Sept 2022

FBD Insurance Tipperary SHC:

The game was played this afternoon in FBD Sempe Stadium

Loughmore players sets to be honoured with civic reception

Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Sept 2022 6:34 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Drom Inch 0-21

Loughmore Castleiney 0-18

Holders Loughmore Castleiney have been dumped out of the FBD Insurance Tipperary senior hurling championship following a low key encounter with neighbours Drom Inch at Semple Stadium this evening.

A late late goal effort from a Noel McGrath free went outside the post and with it the champions relinquished their title in what had been a mediocre showing from both sides, though the close nature ensured that it was exciting.

Despite having played with a strong breeze in the first half, Drom Inch were only a point to the good at the break - 0-8 to 0-7 - the difference between them coming from a late point from Tommy Nolan.

Up to that it had been even all the way through with Seamus Callanan, David Collins (2), Johnny Ryan and Jamie Moloney all pointing for Drom Inch while for Loughmore Castleiney it was a procession of McGrath scores with, Liam McGrath (2), Aidan McGrath (2), Noel McGrath and Conor McGrath all of the scoresheet.

The defending champions were dealt a bog bodyblow though with the departure of centre back John Meagher before the end of the first quarter - on top of the considerable injury list, this was a very serious setback to their prospects.

Drom Inch started the second half well and added to their advantage with David Collins and Seamus Callanan (2) points, but Noel McGrath frees (4) kept his side in touch so that the gap stood at 0-15 to 0-12 with a quarter to go - Callanan, Mikey Connors and Fintan Purcell all adding scores for Drom-Inch.

Podge Campion had a storming last quarter for Drom Inch and he put over three long range points from play to put Drom  Inch in the driving seat as the final whistle loomed. But still, Loughmore Castleiney fought and Noel McGrath (2) and Ciaran McCormack had points to leave them two down deep into injury time of which four minutes had been singalled.

A Seamus Callanan pointed free meant that even a late Loughmore Castleiney goal would not defeat Drom Inch, but that goal was not to come and the Drom-Inch lads held out to make the semi-final.

